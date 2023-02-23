Amber Heard net worth, luxury lifestyle, career & dating history

While Amber Heard has become a household name after the famously controversial Depp-Heard trial, she has had a pretty successful career as a Hollywood star. In fact, before she entered the world of acting, she began her career as a model for several beauty pageants. After which, she was famously seen in several episodes of television shows like The Mountain, The Cleveland Show, Criminal Minds, The Playboy Club, and The Stand. Apart from that, she was also seen in a few music videos followed by a number of Hollywood hits that included movies like Friday Night Lights, Zombieland, The Stepfather, and Paranoia amongst several others. Ahead, find details on Amber Heard’s net worth, her luxurious lifestyle, Hollywood career, dating history and so much more.

Amber Heard Net Worth 2023 One of the most well-known Hollywood actresses, Amber Heard has been a part of iconic Hollywood hits like Aqua man and Justice League. Her Hollywood career and her off-screen work have contributed to her huge net worth which runs in the millions. In fact, the loss in the Depp-Heard trial has made Amber Heard net worth an interesting topic of discussion these past few months. However, as of now, in 2023 Amber Heard’s net worth is just around $1 million. While previously the actress managed to achieve a huge net worth with her contribution to the film and television industry, for the settlement of the defamation lawsuit, she had to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp a huge amount which severely affected her net worth. Name: Amber Laura Heard popularly known as Amber Heard Salary: $1 Million per year Date of birth: 22 April 1986 Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States Gender: Female Height: 5′ 7″ Profession: Actress, Model, Humanitarian, and Social Activist Nationality: American Monthly Income: Around $10,000 in 2023 Amber Heard Monthly Expenses

While her monthly income is just $10,000 as of now, when it comes to the Aquaman actress’s lifestyle, the documents publicly released during the Heard Depp trial revealed that Heard’s estimated monthly expenses go as high as $43,700 which might entail expenditure for rent, entertainment, gifts, vacation, dining out, and basic necessities. Clearly, post the defamation trial, Amber Heard has been in a financial fiasco. In fact, the actress even appealed for spousal support for an amount of $50,000 every month from Johnny Depp. Amber Heard’s real estate and cars During the defamation trial, Heard was living in Virginia, in an extravagant luxury mansion that had a pretty high rent. According to TMZ, the mansion was estimated at around $5 million with a monthly rent of $22,500, apparently, the rental records did not have Amber Heard's name except for one month. Amber Heard’s Virginia mansion According to Daily Mail, the mansion was at least a 25-minute drive from the Fairfax Country Courthouse. The 13,000-square-foot property entails 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a huge dining room that accommodates around ten guests. Along with that, it has a reading room, a tennis court, a game room with billiards, a movie theater, and a spa accompanied by spectacular gardens. Heard’s California estate Apart from the Virginia mansion, Heard owns a property in Yucca Valley that is located within the California desert that she purchased in 2019 for an estimated amount of $1 million. Amber Heard car collection Amber Heard has always had a fondness for luxury cars. In fact, her garage holds a few of the world’s most pricey automobiles. The list of expensive cars owned by Heard includes RT Range Rover, Dodge Touring, and Sport Tesla Model S. Not just that, she owns a 1967 Vintage Dodge Charger, 1968 Ford Mustang, and Mercedes 250 SL as well. Amber Heard Early life

Born on 22 April 1986, in Austin, Texas, Amber Laura Heard is the daughter of Patricia Paige, an internet researcher, and David Clinton Heard, a construction businessman. Amber also has a 34 years old younger sister named Whitney Heard. When it comes to her education, Amber Heard dropped out of Catholic high school and moved to Los Angeles in order to pursue her career in acting. Later, she received a diploma. Despite being a high school dropout, Heard managed to make her way as a model in New York. Apart from modeling, she was seen in a number of music videos until 2004, when she appeared in her first Hollywood film. Her debut film titled Friday Night Lights was a huge hit. The movie began her Hollywood career. She soon met Johnny Depp at a movie set where the two hit it off and started dating, got married, and famously got divorced. In April 2021, Amber Heard had her first daughter, via surrogacy who she named Oonagh Paige Heard. Amber Heard career highlights and awards Amber Heard has been one of the most successful Hollywood actresses who has not only appeared in a number of films but has earned a number of awards and accolades. In 2008, she won the Young Hollywood Award for the category of Breakthrough of the Year. She won a Scream Award (2010) for Best Ensemble for Zombie land. She has also won the Dallas Star Award at the Dallas International Film Festival, the Spotlight Award for The Rum Diary at the Hollywood Film Festival, the Inductee Award at the Texas Film Hall of Fame, and has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Saturn Awards and Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress at the Teen Choice Awards for her performance in Aquaman. Amber heard controversies Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard

Amber Heard has been in the headlines for the fact that Hollywood legend Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against her. The case was filed in 2018 because of a few statements she gave for an article for The Washington Post. In the statement, Heard called herself a victim of domestic abuse and violence. Johnny Depp’s lawsuit was against three defamatory statements given by Amber Heard in a piece in The Washington Post in December 2018. The first defamatory statement was the headline that stated "Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change"; the second defamatory statement by Heard that led to the suit was: "Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out"; and third defamatory statement, was "I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real-time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse." Depp in fact claimed Amber was the abuser in the relationship however her false claims led to a serious decline in his career. Right after Depp filed the defamation case, Heard also filed another defamation case against Depp which she lost. This resulted in a court order that Amber has to pay a hefty price of $10 million to her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Amber Heard Nude photo leak In 2014, Amber Heard was one of the unfortunate celebrities whose nude photos got leaked. Reports suggested, "more than 50 of [her] personal photos were stolen and released to the public." After which Heard openly spoke and wrote about breaches of privacy. Amber Heard and Elon Musk

Amber Heard was also famous for a controversy that she was romantically involved with the tech billionaire Elon Musk before she filed for divorce from Depp. Amber Heard Filmography Below, find the complete list of movies, television series, and music videos Heard has been seen in. Friday Night Lights (2004) as Maria

Side FX (2005) as Shay

Drop Dead Sexy (2005) as Candy

North Country (2005) as Young Josey Aimes

Price to Pay (2006) as Trish

Alpha Dog (2006) as Alma

All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006) as Mandy Lane

Spin (2007) as Amber

Day 73 with Sarah (2007 Short Film) as Mary

Remember the Daze (2007) as Julia Ford

Never Back Down (2008) Baja Miller

The Informers (2008) as Christie

Pineapple Express (2008) as Angie Anderson

ExTerminators (2009) Nikki

The Joneses (2009) as Jenn Jones

Zombieland (2009) as 406

The Stepfather (2009) as Kelly Porter

And Soon the Darkness (2010) as Stephanie

The River Why (2010) Eddy

The Ward (2010) Kristen

Drive Angry (2011) Piper

The Rum Diary (2011) Chenault

Syrup (2013) as Six (also executive producer)

Paranoia (2013)as Emma Jennings

Machete Kills (2013) as Miss San Antonio

3 Days to Kill (2014) as Agent Vivi Delay

The Adderall Diaries (2015) as Lana Edmond

One More Time (2015) as Jude

Magic Mike XXL (2015) as Zoe

The Danish Girl (2015) as Ulla Paulson

I Do... Until I Don't (2017) as Fanny

Justice League (2017) as Mera

Her Smell (2018) as Zelda E. Zekiel

London Fields (2018) as Nicola Six

Aquaman (2018) as Mera

Gully (2019) as Joyce

Zack Snyder's Justice League (2012) as Mera

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023-to be released) Amber Heard in Aquaman

While the actress has been seen in a number of big hits, her biggest collaboration so far has to be with the DC Extended Universe (DCEU.) Back in 2014, the makers of the movie announced the release of the highly-awaited Aquaman. While the fans assumed Mera would be a huge part of the upcoming DC movie it was only in January 2016, it was official that Amber Heard will play the role of Mera. Under the direction of James Wan, the 2018 action adventure had big stars like Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Julie Andrews as Karathen among others. Heard also appeared in Justice League which was directed by Zack Snyder. The movie was released before Aquaman in November 2017. Amber Heard’s character called Mera was Aquaman’s love interest which was definitely loved by the fans. The DC movie was a Hollywood blockbuster that made over $1 billion globally. Reports suggest that Heard earned around $5 million after the huge success of the film. Amber was also seen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021 reprising her role. In fact, she will also be seen in the upcoming Aquaman sequel titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The movie is all set to hit the big screens in 2023. Amber Heard television shows Jack & Bobby (2004) as Liz in Episode: Pilot

The Mountain (2004) as Riley in Episode: A Piece of the Rock

The O.C. (2005) as Salesgirl in Episode: Mallpisode

Criminal Minds (2006) as Lila Archer inEpisode: Somebody's Watching

Californication (2007) as Amber in Episode: California Son

Hidden Palms (2007) as Greta Matthews in 8-episode series

The Cleveland Show (2010) as Herself (voice) in Episode: Beer Walk!

Top Gear (2011) as herself in Episode: Episode#16.5

The Playboy Club (2011) as Bunny Maureen in the 7-episode series

Overhaulin' (2015) as Herself in Episode: In Too Depp

The Stand (2020–2021) as Nadine Cross in 7/9 episodes Amber Heard Music videos

There Goes My Life (2003)

I Wasn't Prepared - Version 1 (2005) Amber Heard Off-screen work Apart from starring in a number of movies and shows the Aquaman actress owns her own jewelry line. The jewelry line is called Amber by Amber Heard and it features a wide range of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The designs of the jewelry line are heavily inspired by Amber’s style and her fondness for the ocean. The jewelry boasts great use of natural elements that include pearls, sea glass, and turquoise. Apart from the jewelry line, the actress has been associated with a number of popular brands that add to Amber Heard Net worth. The brands include Revlon, Calvin Klein, David Yurman, L'Oréal Paris, and Pantene. That’s not it, she has also been the brand ambassador for the luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer. Moreover, she has also been an active social activist and made contributions to several charities. Amber Heard Charities Awareness of American immigration policy in 2012 In 2012, Amber Heard collaborated with Amnesty International on a bilingual campaign that works to boost awareness regarding the American immigration policy at the Mexico-United States border. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) in 2016 In August 2016, Amber Heard made a pledge to donate an estimated amount of $7 million in the infamous divorce settlement with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The donations included charities to American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). Domestic violence for the #GirlGaze Project in 2016 In November 2016, Amber became a part of a public service announcement (PSA) regarding domestic violence under the #GirlGaze Project. In the PSA, she spoke about violence against women (VAW) and how women should help other women. She urged the women to "speak up." Her statement was published in the December 2016 issue of Porter magazine, which said, "No matter how terrible or terrifying surviving trauma may be, unfortunately, it can pale in comparison to what follows. It isn’t easy to raise your voice, to stand up for yourself and your truth, and to do it ‘alone’." She added, "Every woman who is suffering in silence. You are not alone. You may not see us, but we are there. Your sisters are everywhere... and we are with you." The Economist's Pride and Prejudice event in March 2017 In March 2017, in an interview with The Economist's Pride and Prejudice event, Heard opened up about being a "sexually fluid" woman and in fact managed to highlight how LGBTQ characters are underrepresented even today in the Hollywood industry. In August 2017, she produced a brief video for The Economist that was meant to spread awareness about the gender pay gap in Hollywood and how women are underrepresented in the industry. Syrian American Medical Society 2018 In April 2018, Amber Heard became a part of the Syrian American Medical Society also known as SAMS as a Goodwill Ambassador at the Al-Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan. This is where she met Weam who is a 12-year-old girl suffering from thalassemia. Amber collaborated with SAMS to raise funds and awareness for the same. Apart from this Heard collaborated as the ACLU Artist Ambassador in 2018 for justice in gender and sexual assault and domestic violence-related issues amidst several other charities. Amber Heard Dating History While the actress just got herself out of a controversial legal battle, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife has had a rather active love life when it comes to her dating history. She has dated quite a few high-profile figures that include Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Elon Musk and cinematographer Bianca Butti. Ahead, find a complete list of her past relationships (that we know of). Amber Heard and Tasya van Ree In 2008, Amber Heard began dating photographer Tasya van Ree. Their relationship was pretty controversial as Amber Heard legally changed her name to Amber van Ree during their courtship. In 2009, Heard was arrested for domestic violence charges against the photographer. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

The rumors of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp dating each other began in early 2011. However, it was rumored that the former couple met on the sets of Rum Diaries which is a 2009 film. The infamous former celebrity couple tied the knot in the year 2015, at a private Caribbean island. However, Heard’s marriage with the Pirates of the Caribbean star was pretty much doomed from the very beginning. It is rumoured that during the wedding ceremony, Depp told his best man, "now I can punch her." Although Amber has opened up about being a victim of domestic violence multiple times, Depp completely denies ever assaulting her and has in fact indicted her for being violent. Amber Heard filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2016. The former celebrity couple was recently in the limelight for the most controversial court case of the century where Johnny Depp charged a $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Amber Heard and Elon Musk It was rumored that Amber Heard was cheating on Johnny Depp with Elon Musk when she was still married. However, Heard has repeatedly clarified her romantic affinity with the tech billionaire commenced after her divorce from Depp. In fact, it was also after Elon Musk divorced her ex-wife Talulah Riley. Heard and Musk started dating in 2016 when both of their divorces were finalized, however, the former couple parted ways in August 2017. Amber Heard and Vito Schnabel Reports suggest that Amber Heard began dating Vito Schnabel who is an art dealer just three months after her parting from Elon Musk. Amber Heard and Vito Schnabel also parted ways in less than a year. It was reported that their relationship did not work due to the fact they were in different cities at the time of their courtship. Amber Heard and Andrés Muschietti Amber Heard has also dated director Andy Muschietti however their brief relationship was not in the limelight. Andy Muschietti is famous for directing movies like Mamá ( 2008 short film), Mama (2013), It (2017), It Chapter Two (2019), and The Flash (2023). Amber Heard and Bianca Butti Amber Heard and Bianca Butti were controversially photographed in an intense make-out session in Palm Springs, Calif. It was only in January 2020, that Heard went public with the cinematographer Bianca Butti. The former couple parted ways in December 2021. Amber Heard and Valentino Lanus The Aquaman actress dated the Telenovelas star Valentino Lanus in 2006. While their relationship was pretty quiet, they had a ten-month-long courtship.

While Amber Heard net worth has dropped drastically to $1 million due to challenging financial circumstances, the actress, however, has had a pretty successful Hollywood career. In fact, the actress had an estimated net worth of $10 million in 2019. Amber Heard’s net worth has been pretty turbulent over the past few years but with her upcoming Hollywood projects, it is expected that her net worth will bounce back.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp net worth, luxury lifestyle, career & early life