Has Margot Robbie Broken Her Silence Over Oscar Barbie’s Snub? INSIDER Opens Up

Following The Academy’s decision not to nominate Margot Robbie or Greta Gerwig in their respective categories, Robbie made her first public appearance. However, she did not comment on the recently announced surprising Oscar nominations.

Appearing alongside her Barbie co-stars Ryan Gosling, Rhea Perlman, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, and Kate McKinnon for a special screening and Q&A session held by the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. The Australian actress accessorized her Barbie t-shirt with trousers and a jacket for the evening, pairing it with bright pink heels.

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig spotted for the first time after the Oscar snub

Margot’s outing comes just a few days after Greta and she were snubbed for an Oscar nomination in the Best Actress and Best Director categories. Meanwhile, Margot’s co-star Ryan Gosling scored a nomination for the Best Supporting Actor category.

“There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie,” declared Ryan, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, in a statement to PEOPLE, criticizing the Academy.

Ryan Gosling's thoughts on the nomination

In a statement posted on Instagram, Ryan also mentioned his disappointment: "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.” He added, “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture, and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”



Gosling signed off, saying, “Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.” Robbie and Gerwig have yet to address their snubs publicly.

In addition, an insider told Daily Mail that although Ryan is “infuriated," he refuses to withdraw from consideration for the position. “He is sticking by his statement and understands people are upset because he is upset as well,” the insider said, adding that comments on the internet would not influence him. The tipster continued, “If he does win or if he performs, I’m Just Ken, he will honor Margot and Greta in one way or another.”

Barbie scored eight nominations at the Oscars 2024.

