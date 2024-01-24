What Is America Ferrera's Net Worth In 2024? Find Out How Much She Was Paid For Barbie Amid Oscar Nomination

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

America Ferrera has been an active actor since 2002. She has had considerable success across films and television. Apart from acting, she has also been involved behind the scenes as well, working as a director and producer in some of her projects.This has led her to amass a considerable wealth which is detailed in the article below along with some of her career highlights.

What is the Net worth of America Ferrera?

America Ferrera made her debut in 2002, with the film Real Women Have Curves. In the 22 years since then, she has been part of some great projects across film and television. In that time she has amassed an approximate net worth of $16 million.

A few years after her debut, Ferrera starred in the much acclaimed, The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants. The film is regarded as a feminist cult classic, and was also a major role for Blake Lively at the time. The cast of the first film had also reprised their roles in its sequel.

On television, Ferrera had a recurring role on The Good Wife as well as a starring role in her most acclaimed television project, Superstore. In the latter of the two shows, Ferrara also had some contribution behind the scenes as she directed and co-produced a few episodes of the show.

America Ferrera’s role in Barbie and Oscar nomination

The biggest role of America Ferrera’s career came in the form of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. The film went on to have a historic box-office run which culminated in fame and acclaim for its cast members, including America Ferrera.

The film also featured a passionate monologue by Ferrera which was seen as the most important scene of the whole film and even got viral on social media platforms. The acclaim for the role resulted in a historic best supporting actress nomination for the Superstore actress.

The nomination for Ferrera is one of the many Oscar nods that Barbie got across categories, proving itself to be a critical success as well, along with its Box-office acclaim. Though, a lack of acting and directing nominations for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig respectively are perceived as snubs by a section on the internet.

