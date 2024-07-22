Andrew Garfield's Girlfriend Dr. Kate Tomas Discusses Misogynistic Focus On Her Relationship Over Career Achievements

Dr. Kate Tomas did not hold back in her first public interview since she began dating Andrew Garfield. The self-described philosopher and spiritual mentor called out the public’s frustrating, misogynistic tendencies to focus on a woman’s relationship more than her accomplished career.

“It’s frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it’s always going to be more interesting if she is in a relationship with a man,” Tomas, 42, expressed in a The Sunday Times interview published on July 21. She added that she doesn't want to "sit under" anybody's shadow.

Tomas and Garfield were first spotted holding hands in March of this year. The former, in her interview, also spoke candidly about the media scrutiny of her relationship with the actor. She also expressed her frustration over the media's "misogynistic nature" of interest in her as Andrew's ladylove, which in turn results in them commenting about how she looks and trying to know what she does for work.

Kate Tomas, Andrew Garfield’s girlfriend, blasts paparazzi and tabloids for devaluing her

Criticizing the spotlight that has been forced upon her since her relationship with Garfield became public, Tomas accused the paparazzi and the tabloids of probing her life and selectively running an agenda against her.

She told the publication that the photographers would click 150 pictures, but they would post the four where she would look the worst. She went on to reveal that tabloid reporters have been knocking on the doors of her neighbors and inquiring about her personality and whether or not she’s a “good person.” As far as she is concerned, Tomas said she couldn’t care less.

A look at Tomas and Garfield’s relationship-The former confessed having been divorced four times

Garfield and Tomas were first linked in March 2024, when the duo were photographed holding hands while on an apparent double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in Malibu. The Spider-Man star, who is known to keep his romances private, is yet to acknowledge his relationship with the Ph.D. holder. However, per The Daily Mail, locals have gotten used to seeing the duo in the serene mid-Wales village, where Kate operates a spiritual healing center.

While Garfield has previously been linked to high-profile names including Emma Stone, Alyssa Miller, Rita Ora, and more, Tomas, per The Sunday Times, recently ended her fourth marriage with a photography producer.

