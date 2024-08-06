Andrew Shue Gives Rare Life Update Amid Romance With Marilee Fiebig: 'Very Happy' And 'Doing Well'

Andrew Shue seems to be well past Amy Robach and TJ Holmes's controversy as the Melrose Place actor shared a rare life update saying he's doing very well amid his romance with Marilee Fiebig. "I am very happy," he told co-hosts Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton, and Courtney Thorne-Smith on the Still the Place podcast on Monday, August 5.

"My kids are all great," he added.

Shue and Fiebig were first linked a year after their respective partners at the time, former GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, were outed for being romantically involved. The latter two have since maintained that there was no overlap between their marriages and that they started their relationship with one another only after proceeding with divorce from their respective partners.

“November 30, 2022, was the day that we were — and this is very important — we were outed…To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses,” Holmes, Fiebig's ex-husband said on his joint podcast with Robach on December 5. He went on to clarify that the day his pictures with Robach were taken and the day the article about them was released, the duo were at that point amid their respective divorce proceedings.

Before issuing the clarification, the couple had also broached the topic of marriage on their Amy & T.J. podcast, with Robach explaining that they had definitely not entered the relationship thinking of it as a casual thing. They instead committed to each other from the very beginning and intended on spending their lives together. As for marriage, she said that because both she and Holmes have two marriages each under their belt, neither of them is rushing towards the next step in their relationship. But it is definitely on the table.

About Shue and Fiebig, the duo, unlike their exes, have remained largely out of the spotlight after getting together. Other than a few hand-in-hand walks in public, Shue and Fiebig have only engaged in PDA once, when they were photographed in June, sharing tender moments before Shue said goodbye to her.

