Box Office: Uunchai records a higher Monday than opening day while Black Panther Wakanda Forever trends fairly

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai, this week's new releases, performed well over the weekend. Black Panther Wakanda Forever had very strong initials and it managed well to sustain over the weekend. Uunchai was a slow starter but glowing word of mouth led to miraculous growth over the weekend. The weekend total was low but the strong trend is what made the trade very optimistic, not to ignore the fact that it had a very conservative release of less than 500 screens, in its first weekend.

Wakanda Forever had a weekend of around Rs. 42 crore nett, which is very good and enough to ensure the success of the film. The hold was just about fair as it fell almost 60 percent from its first day. The first Monday collections have fallen in the range of Rs. 4.75 - 5 cr nett. The fall is like most Marvel films and it isn't that big a concern since a good chunk of the business has already come in the first weekend. But given that reports were better than other Marvel films released this year, it was expected to hold a lot better. The second weekend will suggest the lifetime total that the film will be targeting in India. While a Rs. 70 cr nett is certain, the film needs around Rs. 90 cr nett for a clean hit verdict.