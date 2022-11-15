Box Office: Uunchai records a higher Monday than opening day while Black Panther Wakanda Forever trends fairly
Uunchai's box office trajectory indicates that the film will have a good theatrical run. Black Panther Wakanda Forever's weekend cume guarantees success of the film.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai, this week's new releases, performed well over the weekend. Black Panther Wakanda Forever had very strong initials and it managed well to sustain over the weekend. Uunchai was a slow starter but glowing word of mouth led to miraculous growth over the weekend. The weekend total was low but the strong trend is what made the trade very optimistic, not to ignore the fact that it had a very conservative release of less than 500 screens, in its first weekend.
Wakanda Forever had a weekend of around Rs. 42 crore nett, which is very good and enough to ensure the success of the film. The hold was just about fair as it fell almost 60 percent from its first day. The first Monday collections have fallen in the range of Rs. 4.75 - 5 cr nett. The fall is like most Marvel films and it isn't that big a concern since a good chunk of the business has already come in the first weekend. But given that reports were better than other Marvel films released this year, it was expected to hold a lot better. The second weekend will suggest the lifetime total that the film will be targeting in India. While a Rs. 70 cr nett is certain, the film needs around Rs. 90 cr nett for a clean hit verdict.
Uunchai saw screens increasing for itself on day 4. The film managed well to collect a little more than what it did on the first day of its run. The fourth day numbers are around Rs. 1.85 cr nett. In terms of footfalls, the day 4 footfalls are higher than day 1, which suggests that the film is in for a pretty good run at the box office. It will be facing competition from the new release, Drishyam 2, at the box office, which also is targeting a similar section of people. Regardless, in terms of screens, it is possible that it manages the same number of screens in its second week as in the first week, as the makers opted for a very controlled release to start with. The film still has a long way to succeed but the healthy trend indicates that the film sure has a chance to put up reasonable numbers at a time when numbers are hard to come by.
The day wise nett collections of this week's releases are as follows:-
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
Friday - Rs. 12.85 cr
Saturday - Rs. 14.75 cr
Sunday - Rs. 14.65 cr
Monday - Rs. 4.85 cr
Total: Rs. 47.10 cr nett
Uunchai:
Friday - Rs. 1.75 cr
Saturday - Rs. 3.45 cr
Sunday - Rs. 4.55 cr
Monday - Rs. 1.85 cr
Total: Rs. 11.60 cr nett
You can watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai at a theatre near you.
