Box Office: Uunchai holds its ground with steady Tuesday; Black Panther Wakanda Forever plummets by 15 percent

Uunchai and Black Panther Wakanda Forever performed well over the weekend. Uunchai managed to do better than what it did on its first day while Black Panther saw a steep drop in its numbers, on their first Monday. Uunchai's strong hold has kept it in the race of emerging successful. The film only released in a little over 480 screens, domestically. The screens for Uunchai sure have increased but it is to be seen if it is able to maintain the show count next week when Drishyam 2 releases, or not. Black Panther Wakanda Forever, which released in around 2000 screens, is a certain success but the film may struggle to get a clean hit status since the hold isn't strong enough.

Uunchai dropped by around 6 percent from Monday. The hold is very strong and the footfalls still remain higher than day 1, giving the film a genuine chance for a significantly long run. The controlled release plan has worked well for the film as the occupancies have been very encouraging. The Rs. 1.75 cr nett on Tuesday, takes the tally of the film to Rs. 13.35 cr nett. The week 1 is heading towards Rs. 16.5 cr nett if all goes well.