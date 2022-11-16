Box Office: Uunchai holds its ground with steady Tuesday; Black Panther Wakanda Forever plummets by 15 percent
Uunchai is holding strong and the second Friday numbers will decide whether it can succeed or not. Black Panther Wakanda Forever's weekend has guaranteed success of the film.
Uunchai and Black Panther Wakanda Forever performed well over the weekend. Uunchai managed to do better than what it did on its first day while Black Panther saw a steep drop in its numbers, on their first Monday. Uunchai's strong hold has kept it in the race of emerging successful. The film only released in a little over 480 screens, domestically. The screens for Uunchai sure have increased but it is to be seen if it is able to maintain the show count next week when Drishyam 2 releases, or not. Black Panther Wakanda Forever, which released in around 2000 screens, is a certain success but the film may struggle to get a clean hit status since the hold isn't strong enough.
Uunchai dropped by around 6 percent from Monday. The hold is very strong and the footfalls still remain higher than day 1, giving the film a genuine chance for a significantly long run. The controlled release plan has worked well for the film as the occupancies have been very encouraging. The Rs. 1.75 cr nett on Tuesday, takes the tally of the film to Rs. 13.35 cr nett. The week 1 is heading towards Rs. 16.5 cr nett if all goes well.
Wakanda Forever netted Rs. 4.10 cr on its first Tuesday, around 15 percent down from Monday. The fall is like every Hollywood film with strong initials. However, the film received better reviews than the other 2 Marvel releases this year, which makes the hold seem a little weak. The sum total of the film stands at Rs. 51.20 cr nett. The film will certainly cross Rs. 70 cr nett but that will not make the film a resounding success, which it seemed like it would become, after a very good opening weekend.
The day wise nett collections of this week's releases are as follows:-
Uunchai:
Friday - Rs. 1.75 cr
Saturday - Rs. 3.45 cr
Sunday - Rs. 4.55 cr
Monday - Rs. 1.85 cr
Tuesday - Rs. 1.75 cr
Total: Rs. 13.35 cr nett
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:
Friday - Rs. 12.85 cr
Saturday - Rs. 14.75 cr
Sunday - Rs. 14.65 cr
Monday - Rs. 4.85 cr
Tuesday - Rs. 4.10 cr
Total: Rs. 51.20 cr nett
You can watch Uunchai and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at a theatre near you.
Also read: Box Office: Uunchai records a higher Monday than opening day while Black Panther Wakanda Forever trends fairly