Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Daughter Shiloh’s Privacy And Life After Dropping Brad Pitt’s Last Name

Angelina Jolie recently shared an update on her children, particularly her 18-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie, during a rare appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In her first talk-show interview in a decade, the Oscar-winning actress spoke about how her children are navigating adulthood, their aspirations, and their desire for privacy, especially in light of Shiloh’s decision to legally drop her father’s last name.

When asked by Jimmy Fallon if her children plan to follow in her and Brad Pitt’s Hollywood footsteps, Angelina revealed that some might pursue careers behind the scenes, however, she stated that privacy is their top priority.

“I think some of them [would like to work] off-camera, behind the scenes,” Angelina said. “But they really, really wanna be, especially Shiloh, would really like to be private.”

Shiloh made headlines earlier this year when she legally dropped Pitt from her last name on her 18th birthday. The decision sparked huge speculation about her relationship with her father, Brad Pitt, following his divorce from Angelina in 2016.

The name change follows years of reports that Brad’s relationship with his children has been strained. While neither Brad nor Angelina has commented publicly on the matter, sources have indicated the name change has been difficult for Brad.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce has been highly publicized, with ongoing reports of tension between Brad and his children. The divorce, filed in 2016, included allegations of an altercation on a private jet involving Brad, Angelina, and their eldest son, Maddox.

A source close to Brad told People in June that he is aware and upset by Shiloh's decision to change her last name. In July, the outlet reported that Brad has virtually no contact with his adult children.

Angelina's children, Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Vivienne and Knox (16), have all grown up in the spotlight as the children of one of Hollywood's most famous couples. Despite the media attention and challenges that come with fame, Angelina remains focused on supporting them as they each chart their own paths in life.

