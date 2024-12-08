Influencer Brecky Hill Speaks Out On Claims Of Homewrecking Barry Keoghan And Sabrina Carpenter’s Relationship: 'To Put It Simply...'

The internet is truly invested in the rumored breakup of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter because of his alleged infidelity with influencer Breckie Hill. Now, all those rumors can be put to rest because the influencer clarified that she never hooked up with the actor.

Hill took to her TikTok account on Saturday and shared that she got out of the hospital recently after encountering a skiing accident, which kept her busy. But now that she was back home, she desired to make a video on the aforementioned platform and address the speculations about getting with Keoghan while he was dating the Carpenter.

The influencer stated, “To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry." She talked about not even encountering the Eternals star in her life, and the only time she has seen him was on her TV screen from watching his movie, Saltburn.

As per Page Six, DeuxMoi shared a blind item that hinted towards Keoghan’s infidelity, alleging that he hooked up with “a blonde, semi-famous LA-based influencer (who’s particularly big on TikTok),” which resulted in multiple people thinking it was Hill.

She later reposted TikTok videos, which led many individuals to think she, in a way, confirmed the rumors. In her latest video, Hill stated that the reason why she reposted the video was that that popped in her ‘For You’ page, which claimed that she was homewrecking the pop singer's relationship, just simply because she thought it was so “ridiculous.”

The influencer questioned that if she was getting with Barry, then why would she be reposting that video? She expressed that she herself has been cheated on in several different relationships, so she would never want to “homewreck any relationship or put any girl through that pain—ever."

Hill further shared, “I was laying in a hospital bed thinking how crazy it is that someone thought I was homewrecking Sabrina. The Sabrina Carpenter. Me homewrecking her relationship? That just would never happen.”

Since the time rumors started swirling about the same, Keoghan became a target of severe trolling. This has resulted in him stepping down from social media; he shared a statement on X regarding the same. Check it out below.

