Why Did Angelina Jolie Ditch Her Shoes During Her First Talk Show Appearance in a Decade? Actress Reveals to Jimmy Fallon

Angelina Jolie appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her upcoming film Maria and flaunted an unexpected fashion choice. The episode, which aired on December 5, marked her first interview in a decade; hence, the Maleficent actress claimed to be nervous.

Jolie entered the stage in a flowing black gown and walked across the stage at Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. “I noticed that you’re barefoot. Did you forget your shoes?” host Jimmy Fallon asked the actress. She chucked at the question and revealed that she “broke her toe” yesterday and couldn’t find the perfect footwear.

“I tried to find a comfortable shoe, but I just decided to not,” she said. The Academy Award winner flashed her black painted toenails while sitting on the guest seat of the talk show. When the interview progressed, she admitted to feeling nervous about talk shows.

“I get very uncomfortable, and I haven’t done one for, like, a decade. This is so not my thing,” Jolie added. Fallon asked the mom of six whether any of her kids would follow in her footsteps to the entertainment industry.

Jolie — who shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, with ex-Brad Pitt — said some of them are into the behind-the-scene workings of the industry but at the same time they “really want” to be private, especially her daughter Shiloh.

“Just private, not photographed, not on the thing. I think, her most of all, would like privacy,” Jolie added. “It just must get so tricky because everyone’s famous,” Fallon prompted. The actress responded by saying they didn’t choose that lifestyle but were born into one.

Advertisement

“So some people are more comfortable with the public, some people are more comfortable with talk shows,” the Lara Croft actress added. Jolie further emphasized that none of her children are interested in working in front of the camera as they are extremely private.

In the upcoming Pablo Larraín-directed biopic Maria, Jolie plays the title character Maria Callus. The film premiered at Venice International Film Festival and Telluride Film Festival to generous reviews. Maris will be available to stream on Netflix starting on December 11.