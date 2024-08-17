Anna Delvey Reveals She’s 'Thrilled' To Control Her 'Own Narrative' As Judge Grants Her Permission To Return To Social Media

The controversial fake heiress Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, who gained notoriety for reportedly deceiving banks, hotels, and wealthy socialites, is making headlines again. According to the latest reports from Page Six, Delvey, who was jailed in 2019, recently shared her thoughts as a judge finally granted her permission to return to social media. Read on further to know more details!

Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey while living in New York City, became infamous for defrauding banks, businesses, and hotels. According to People magazine, Sorokin was found guilty of eight charges, including attempted "grand larceny and theft of services" in April 2019. The 33-year-old Russian-born fake heiress was sentenced to four to twelve years in prison and released from prison in February 2021.

After her release, Anna was placed under house arrest by immigration courts, with a monitor placed on her ankle as the judge also banned her from using social media platforms, per Page Six. The outlet noted that her lawyers argued in court filings last year that the restrictions "serve absolutely no purpose in mitigating any flight risk or threat to the community that Ms. Sorokin may present," noting that these restrictions "clearly violated her constitutional rights."

The publication further reported that a judge has permitted Anna to return to social media, and she recently expressed her thoughts on the same. Sorokin told the outlet that she would like to thank the U.S. court system and her lawyers, John Sandweg and Catherine Hunstad, for advocating for her First Amendment rights before revealing that she is also "grateful and thrilled to be able to control [her] own narrative once again on social media."

Since Anna Sorokin's 2019 arrest, her notorious story has inspired multiple adaptations, including Netflix's nine-episode limited series Inventing Anna, featuring Julia Garner as a fictional version of her. According to People magazine, Sorokin previously expressed her thoughts on the series in an open letter for Business Insider. She mentioned that nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of herself in a "criminal-insane-asylum setting" sounded appealing to her.