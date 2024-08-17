Matthew Perry Death Investigation: A Rundown of the Biggest Revelations

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction



Matthew Perry’s death is still a shock for many. On October 28, 2023, Perry was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death was eventually found to be an effect of ketamine overdose. Initially, Perry’s ketamine intake was sourced with his ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for anxiety issues. However, experts clarified that the half-life of ketamine is only up to 3 to 4 hours, or less, raising speculations about the true source of Perry’s overdose and his subsequent death.

Apart from the acute effects of ketamine, buprenorphine, drowning, and coronary artery disease also contributed to the death of the Friends star. In May 2024, the Los Angeles Police Department undertook an investigation to figure out how Perry ended up with such a high dose of ketamine. As per PEOPLE, five people were arrested as a result of this investigation, which included Perry's personal assistant, two doctors and two drug dealers.

Out of these five suspects, three of them have already been pleaded guilty by the court. This includes Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa; drug dealer and TV director, Erik Fleming; and Dr. Mark Chavez. Jasveen Sangha, the second alleged drug dealer in the case, also popularly known as The Ketamine Queen of North Hollywood, however, is not yet deemed guilty by the court.

As per attorney Martin Estrada, these five suspects took advantage of Matthew Perry’s situation to get themselves in profit. “These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being,” Estrada commented.

Advertisement

The charges imposed by the prosecution and the subsequent plea by the defendant vary for each suspect. As per DoJ, as retrieved via PEOPLE, Sangha faces multiple serious charges on the grounds of illegitimate drug possession and distribution. Dr. Salvador Plasencia, on the other hand, is charged with “the count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.” Sangha and Plascencia will have their hearings in the coming days.

Iwamasa has already pleaded guilty by the court on the “count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.” Similarly, Fleming has been announced guilty on two charges: “conspiracy to distribute ketamine and the distribution of ketamine resulting in death.” Dr. Mark Chavez has been charged on account of “conspiracy to distribute ketamine.”

Further reports suggest that the defendants were much aware of their wrong actions, which resulted in Perry’s declining health, yet they continued with the same. The same was proved in court by the text messages of Sangha, where he reportedly wrote, “I wouldn't do it if there wasn’t a chance of me making some money for doing this.”

Advertisement

These arrests came months after the death of Perry as a joint effort of the United States Attorney's Office, the Los Angeles Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Los Angeles Division. It is to be seen though if Sangha and Plascencia will be found guilty just like their other three accomplices.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry Death Case: Attorney Claims Actor Allegedly Relapsed And 'Froze' From Ketamine Dose Before Tragic Death; 'Fell Back Into Addiction'