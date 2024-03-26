'I Know What I’m Like': Anne Hathaway Says She Refused To Listen After Being Told She Had Zero Sex Appeal

She's a Scorpio; she knows what she is like on a Saturday night.

In her recent Vanity Fair cover story, Anne Hathaway disclosed that during her early days in Hollywood, she was told that she lacked sex appeal.

First of all, what blind people made the observations? We very humbly ask? And second of all, thank God Anne Hathaway did not buy into the claim. “I was like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. I know what I'm like on a Saturday night,” Hathaway told the aforementioned publication, conveying that she was always confident in what she brought to the table.

Everything else the actress, who will next be seen in The Idea of You opposite Nicholas Galitzine, said about her initial days in the entertainment business, particularly her sex appeal, is available for your perusal below.

The changing perception in showbiz — Anne Hathaway compares then vs now in Hollywood

Hathaway, who started her career at just 17 years old with Disney’s The Princess Diaries, noted to Vanity Fair that the cultural definition of what it means to be sexy was much narrower back in the day than it is now.

“The male gaze was very dominant, very pervasive, and very juvenile,” Anne said, before asserting that her feelings are far more important in the film and television business nowadays than how she looks.

Speaking of nowadays, Anne Hathaway is busy preparing for the release of The Idea of You, in which she plays a 40-year-old divorcee and a mother to a teenage daughter.

Advertisement

Hathaway's Soléne in the film falls in love with a much younger lead singer (played by Nicholas Galitzine of Red White and Royal Blue) of a renowned boy band. About her role in the film that is set to release in May, Anne said she was drawn to play the part in it because it shows it's never too late for a woman to come of age. The film is also sex-positive, which assisted Hathaway's decision to associate herself with the project.

“It's not like one healthy, consensual female orgasm is going to change the world,” Hathaway wrote in a note to Vanity Fair, per the publication. “But I'm really happy to be a part of a story that takes pleasure in female pleasure.”

The Idea of You will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime starting May 2nd.

And of course, no conversation with Anne Hathaway can be complete without reminiscing about The Devil Wears Prada; hence, here it is.

Anne Hathway looks back on her role as Miranda Priestly's assistant in The Devil Wears Prada

About her days on the film set, Hathaway recalls being “such a sponge” around Meryl Streep, wanting “to absorb everything.”

“I was there the first time Meryl walked into that set, and I saw the way she respected the work of our production designer but also crafted it into something more the way she saw the character,” Hathaway, who played Meryl’s Miranda Priestly's assistant Andy Sachs in the film, added.

ALSO READ: 'It Was Too Much': Anne Hathaway Reveals She Had Miscarriage During Run Of 2015 Off-Broadway Play