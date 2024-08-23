Are Emily in Paris and Sex and the City Connected? Explained

Emily in Paris has drawn comparisons to the 1998 drama Sex and the City owing to its overarching themes of fashion, career, and romance led by a female protagonist. The rom-com series, currently one of Netflix’s best, revolves around a young marketer, Emily Cooper, hired by a Paris firm to bring in an American perspective to their business in the French capital while she navigates through the culture shock and embraces the Parisian way of life.

On the other hand, Sex and the City is set in the late ‘90s, where a group of women, Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha, take on New York City together while juggling work, romance, and life drama.

Speculation of a potential connection between Emily in Paris and Sex and the City was borne out of their similar arcs and the fact that they were both created by Darren Star, also known for Beverly Hills, 90210, and Melrose Place. Star also spearheaded the Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That.

Despite the similar themes, the two shows are not necessarily related. Although it might seem that the protagonists are cut of the same cloth, with fashionable and independent leads cutting the figure of empowered modern women and thriving professional lives, there is a stark contrast in the characters’ ages and filming location.

Lily Collins stars as Emily in the Netflix drama, who makes the big move to Paris in her 20s, while Sex and the City depicts Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and her tight-knit friends building a life in the bustling New York City in their 30s. The HBO series starred Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes.

Advertisement

However, both the Darren Star-led shows romanticize city lives and the challenges that come along with them. Emily in Paris showcases Emily and her business-savvy tactics to connect with a younger audience, clients, and customers to market luxurious products—fragrances, champagne, and make-up—and launch social media campaigns while working at Agence Grateau.

Likewise, Carrie connects with her readers through the blogs she created with her laptop, print, and online media resources in the 1990s for her popular weekly column. Love triangles have been deeply rooted in Emily’s life with Alfie and Gabriel, while that may not be the case for the Sex and the City leads, except Carrie. She was similarly entangled in love triangles throughout, with Aiden and John.

Fans speculate there is crossover potential for both shows with respect to Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, crossing paths with Emily’s boss, Sylvie, played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.

Advertisement

Samantha worked as a publicist in the public relations sphere and fan theories suggest that she could potentially work with the same clients Sylvie and Agence Grateau have been collaborating with. Moreover, Samantha moved to London by the end of Sex and the City, one step closer to Paris.

Echoing a potential cameo, creator Darren Star told Glamour that a Samantha Jones cameo would be possible only if it seamlessly fit into the Emily in Paris storyline. Nevertheless, Cattrall would “bring some great energy” to the Netflix show, he said. To top that, Kim Cattrall also made an appearance at the Season 3 premiere of Emily in Paris.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 premiered on August 15 and Part 2 is scheduled to release on September 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: When Will Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 Come Out? Find Out