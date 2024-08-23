‘We Don’t Even Know What The Endgame Is’: Lily Collins Shares Major Updates On Emily In Paris Season 5

Emily in Paris season 4 has got fans excited to watch out and root for Emily Cooper, who is yet again set out to sort out her professional and personal lives. The first part of the show was dropped on Netflix on August 12, and the new bunch of episodes, too, will hit the streaming platform soon.

However, as the audience is looking forward to the upcoming storyline of the show, they also wonder if a season will be in the works at the production house. While in conversation with Vanity Fair, Lily Collins answered the question.

During the interview with the media portal, the actress revealed that while the cast of the show is excited to work again on the fifth season of the show, uncertainty has always persisted, and she can’t tell for sure if there will be a season 5 or not.

Moreover, Collins shared with the outlet, “We don’t even know what the endgame is when we start a season because we don’t know where the season’s going to finish.” However, the actress has shown hopes for a new season to be dished out to the fans. She said, "I really hope we get to go to another season, so I hope people watch and love [season 4], and I would love to explore more of Italy if we get to.”

Adding further, the actress said, "And of course, more crazy work experiences because the clients that keep coming, they never stop the drama. So I really enjoy that."

Meanwhile, the Love Rosie star is gearing up for the release of the second part of the season. Collins dropped hints on what the viewers could expect from the new bunch of episodes, set to release next month.

The actress revealed, “Well, we're shooting in a fall-winter season, so you're going to get snow, you're going to get Christmas, cozy vibes, and then you get Rome, oppositely. All of this happens in five episodes, so it's going to be a really fun drop. And a lot of things happen in Rome that I'm excited to show everybody."

As for the first part, Collins, who portrays the character of Emily Cooper in the show, is set out to fix the loose ends, with the supporting cast members playing a pivotal role in her life. The cast of Emily in Paris includes Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat, Kate Walsh, and William Abadie.

Emily in Paris is available to stream on Netflix, with the second part of season 4 dropping on September 12.

