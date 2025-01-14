Are Josie Totah and Karan Brar Dating? Former Jessie Co-Stars Clarify After Intimate Kissing Video Goes Viral

Former Jessie co-stars Josie Totah and Karan Brar recently sparked dating rumors after posting a playful and PDA-filled TikTok.

In the video, Brar approaches Totah from behind, wraps his arms around her waist, and she leans in for a kiss. The video quickly gained attention online, with fans speculating that the two might be romantically involved.

Josie Totah wasted no time addressing the growing rumors. In a follow-up TikTok, she confirmed that the video was all in good fun. She laughed as she repeated, "It was a joke," and made it clear that there was no romantic involvement between them.

Totah also included a caption on the video that read, "We are two platonic best friends who danced a little too close to the sun."

Brar also addressed the situation in his own way. On his Instagram Stories, he shared, "It was a joke," assuring followers that they didn’t mean to confuse anyone or mislead the public.

He added that the playful video was just meant to be fun and not to 'gaslight' anyone. Despite their clear explanations, fans were still divided in the comments.

Some seemed convinced by their response, while others were not so sure. One fan commented, "That did not look like a joke," while another seemed disappointed, saying, "Well you can't be joking like that cause now I'm disappointed."

Totah and Brar's video has led fans to reminisce about their roles on Jessie, the Disney Channel series that aired from 2011 to 2015.

Totah joined the show in 2013 as Stuart Wooten, a character who had a crush on Skai Jackson's Zuri. Brar played Ravi, one of Zuri's three siblings, who were cared for by the babysitter Jessie, played by Debby Ryan.

In 2018, Totah came out as a transgender woman in a personal essay for Time, where she opened up about her experiences growing up and her decision to publicly embrace her true identity.

At the time, she was just 17 years old. In her essay, Totah reflected on the struggles she faced, including fears of not being accepted and being misunderstood.

