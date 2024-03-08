Are King Charles And Prince Harry On Their Way To Reconcile? Source Reveals

King Charles and Prince Harry are on the path of reconciliation. A source close to the royal family revealed that the father and son have taken a step toward each other to resolve their differences. After the head of state was diagnosed with cancer, the Duke of Sussex immediately took a plane to London to visit his father at Clarence House.

The reports suggest that Prince Harry also tried to contact his brother despite Kate Middleton’s health concerns. However, he could not reach the Prince of Wales.

Royal Family's Source Discloses The Truth Of Relationships

After Prince Harry's visit to Clarence House, an insider shared, "I'm sure it was emotionally draining for both of them, but it was a step in the right direction. It was a positive move." They added, "Prince Harry was grateful to be able to speak directly to his father and show his support for him."

While attending the pre-ceremony of the Invictus Games in Canada, the Duke of Sussex shared an insight about his trip to meet his father. He said, "I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could." He continued, "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."

Will Prince Harry And Prince William Dissolve Their Differences Anytime Soon?

During his visit to London, Prince Harry did not meet his brother. As the news spread, fans speculated that tension still exists among the family members. With Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery and health issues persisting, there were rumors that the Duke of Sussex would contact the royals to get information about the former's health.

A close source revealed, "It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law, who's had a serious operation, and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad."

However, it might take a little more time to clear the paths between the brothers. The issue remains of trust between the two. "This is all to do with William's wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can't be trusted with. I don't think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward," said the royal author Robert Lacey.

As for the king, he wishes to seal the cracks in the family. According to the royal biographer, "Of course, he would like Harry to be the prodigal son and come back, and he would be much happier if William and Harry were friends again. But he realizes that is just not about to happen."

At present, the concerns of transparency between the royal family and the public are to be solved, as there has been no clear statement on how serious the conditions are for King Charles and the Princess of Wales.

