No Reunion With Prince William As Prince Harry Leaves UK A Day After Meeting King Charles; Here's What Happened

Prince Harry came to visit his father, King Charles after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer. The Prince took a brief trip where he skipped meeting his brother, Prince William. The Duke of Sussex flew alone, without his wife, Meghan Markle, and his children. During the visit, the King and the Prince had a meeting scheduled at Clarence House.

According to the sources, The Duke of Sussex was never supposed to meet Prince Willam during his time in the U.K. The spokesperson for the royal family told People Magazine about the father-son meeting. They said, "That is good. Hopefully, [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point, too, as that would be lovely for all of them."

The Prince and the King of England reunited nearly eight months after the King's coronation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stepped Down From Their Royal Duties

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. The couple was not happy with media interference and Buckingham Palace’s rules stopping them from creating their own brand. While in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the duo opened up about the discomfort they felt at the Palace amongst the family. Markle revealed the comments on racism she heard from the royal members.

The former royals have, however, kept their titles but are no longer addressed as his or her royal highness. After handing over their responsibilities, Prince Harry and the actress relocated to California with their two children. The couple had last visited the U.K. together during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles’ cancer diagnosis on Sunday, February 5th. The Palace released a statement confirming the same. The statement read, “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” commenced the statement.

As of today, King Charles III has received the first round of treatments. Looking at the list of upcoming monarchs, Prince William tops the list, followed by Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Harry stands fifth in the line of succession.

