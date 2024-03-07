Is It Not Normal?Prince Harry Tried To Reach Out To Prince William On His Visit To The UK? Source Reveals

Did Harry’s visit to the UK to visit the King, increase the gap between the two brothers? Sources speak out.

By Khushi Mishra
Published on Mar 07, 2024  |  09:33 PM IST |  492
IMDb
Prince Harry and Prince William (Via IMDb)

Prince Harry and Prince William are two gems of the British Royalty and sons of King Charles. But reports suggest that the two brothers had a long going hurt between them. The recent news of the King’s cancer diagnosis and Prince Harry’s unexpected visit to the UK increased bitterness between the two brothers. 

Did Prince Harry reach out to Prince William on his visit to the UK?

ALSO READ: No Reunion With Prince William As Prince Harry Leaves UK A Day After Meeting King Charles; Here's What Happened

Related Stories

Princess Diana Had To Deal With Inappropriate Questions From Young Prince William
entertainment
Princess Diana Had To Deal With Inappropriate Questions From Young Prince William
King Charles Says He Was Emotionally Moved By Supportive Messages After Cancer Diagnosis
entertainment
King Charles Says He Was Emotionally Moved By Supportive Messages After Cancer Diagnosis


Yes. Prince Harry is trying hard to put the differences aside and reconcile as the two flew down to the UK to meet King Charles post his cancer diagnosis. The Duke of Sussex took a trip to the UK, and reached out to elder brother Prince Williams but there were “no plans” to meet for the two, as revealed by a royal source. A former courtier adds that the Prince of Wales is only concerned for his wife Kate Middleton’s recovery post her abdominal surgery. Despite Prince Harry’s sister in law recovering from a major surgery, he kept his trip short to 24 hours. Prince Harry met his father and not his brother’s family. The Royal source revealed to People, "It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad.” Catherine Mayer, the author of King Charles’ biography said, "The family torment is an open sore. There is such a profound breach there.” 

Advertisement

How was Harry’s visit to the UK?


When Prince Harry visited his sick father, King Charles, the meeting lasted 30 minutes and Queen Camilla made an effort to be in the room. To corroborate this and the strained relationship between the brothers, royal author Robert Lacey said, “This is all to do with William’s wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can’t be trusted with. I don’t think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward.” Prince Harry can get another chance to reconcile when the family comes together in the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. But until then, one can only hope. As we wait for the two Royal brothers to sort things out, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Did Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Launch A New Website? Find Out

Advertisement

What do people ask about Prince Harry?

How many children does Prince Harry have?
Prince Harry has two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Who is Prince Harry married to?
Prince Harry is married to Meghan Markle, an American actress.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Khushi Mishra

Who says multiple people cannot live in one? Well, I am a nocturnal owl,  and a workaholic who

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles