Is It Not Normal?Prince Harry Tried To Reach Out To Prince William On His Visit To The UK? Source Reveals

Prince Harry and Prince William are two gems of the British Royalty and sons of King Charles. But reports suggest that the two brothers had a long going hurt between them. The recent news of the King’s cancer diagnosis and Prince Harry’s unexpected visit to the UK increased bitterness between the two brothers.

Did Prince Harry reach out to Prince William on his visit to the UK?

ALSO READ: No Reunion With Prince William As Prince Harry Leaves UK A Day After Meeting King Charles; Here's What Happened

Yes. Prince Harry is trying hard to put the differences aside and reconcile as the two flew down to the UK to meet King Charles post his cancer diagnosis. The Duke of Sussex took a trip to the UK, and reached out to elder brother Prince Williams but there were “no plans” to meet for the two, as revealed by a royal source. A former courtier adds that the Prince of Wales is only concerned for his wife Kate Middleton’s recovery post her abdominal surgery. Despite Prince Harry’s sister in law recovering from a major surgery, he kept his trip short to 24 hours. Prince Harry met his father and not his brother’s family. The Royal source revealed to People, "It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad.” Catherine Mayer, the author of King Charles’ biography said, "The family torment is an open sore. There is such a profound breach there.”

Advertisement

How was Harry’s visit to the UK?

When Prince Harry visited his sick father, King Charles, the meeting lasted 30 minutes and Queen Camilla made an effort to be in the room. To corroborate this and the strained relationship between the brothers, royal author Robert Lacey said, “This is all to do with William’s wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can’t be trusted with. I don’t think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward.” Prince Harry can get another chance to reconcile when the family comes together in the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. But until then, one can only hope. As we wait for the two Royal brothers to sort things out, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Did Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Launch A New Website? Find Out