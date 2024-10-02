Are Lana Del Rey And Jack Antonoff Collaborating On Her Upcoming Album? Check Scoop

A collaboration is brewing between Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff. This news will make her fans rejoice and high with happiness as the songstress tied the knot with Jeremy Dufrene. It appeared that she will soon be back with her art that will allegedly have a country vibe to it.

Antonoff conversed with Time and confirmed their collaboration. While talking about it, the producer said that it was the story for some other time. Antonoff, who was staying secretive about this project shared, “The reason why I don’t talk about things until they’re out is very succinct: I like to let the music be the first entry point for people.”

He continued, “I don’t want to rob anyone of their experience of hearing it without context.” Antonoff said that the moment one begins to discuss upcoming work, the "seed" is planted in people’s heads.

However, this isn’t the first time the duo has worked together. He has previously contributed to Norman Fu***ng Rockwell, Chemtrails Over The Country Club and Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which were released in 2019, 2021, and 2023 respectively.

We may witness the songstress take up the country route for the genre of the next album, which she teased about during Grammys week in January, per Billboard.

Advertisement

As per the publication the Happiness Is A Butterfly vocalist announced during the Billboard and NMPA Songwriter Awards, “If you can’t already tell, the music business is going country,” adding, “We’re going country. That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi over the last four years.”

The Say Yes To Heaven singer has been in the headlines for quite a while and that is mostly because of her wedding to the alligator tour guide. Many of the singer's fans have been posting about it on social media platforms and have been discussing the same as well.

Along with Lana, Antonoff also has a solid work relationship and friendship with Taylor Swift, with whom he has been collaborating for a long time. It appeared that the Wildest Dreams vocalist was always there to support her pal.

She alongside her beau Travis Kelce, was seen cheering for Antonoff during this year's Coachella festival as he played his set. Apart from that, she has praised him on multiple occasions which signifies the deep bond they share personally and professionally.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dakota Fanning Reflects On Being Badgered By 'Super Inappropriate Questions' As a Child Actress: 'Didn’t Fall Into It'