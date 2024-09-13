Jack Antonoff Jokingly Responds to Backlash for Wearing Earplugs During Katy Perry's VMAs Performance

Jack Antonoff, 40, finally clears the air surrounding him wearing earplugs while Katy Perry performed at this year's Video Music Awards. The music producer responded on social media, saying he did think that it was an essential issue that “needed to be exposed.”

On September 12, Thursday, he took to his X handle and shared, “i would like to tell you directly from me that i did in fact use earplugs the other night. they were blue ‘hearos’ brand and im mortified to admit that i’ve been using them for a long time as well as buying them in bulk. i would also like to be honest and get ahead of that fact."

The 40-year-old went on to joke that it was embarrassing for him to confess that he not only utilizes them at areas with 100 plus DB but also uses them while he is traveling from the plane and while sleeping every night.

Antonoff wittily said that there wasn't anything left to do but be apologetic and express gratitude for the people who have seen this story because, even though it was embarrassing to his family, he did believe that it was an essential and “pressing issue that needed to be exposed.”

Antonoff further sarcastically apologized to the people he had let down and quipped about not going to work and thinking about him using earplugs and everyone that was affected by that. He further wrote, “the band and i have decided to keep all dates as scheduled."

Many of the people thought that it was very funny and they commented about it as well. Many of his fans came to his defense for the entire situation and showed their support to him.

Advertisement

However, this year's VMAs did not only go viral for this particular reason but also for the winners and the performers who lit up the night with their presence during the glorious event honoring the musicians.

Artists including Tyla and Chapelle Roan took home the moon trophy. Along with them, Taylor Swift was honored with seven trophies and she also became the talk of the internet as Swifties anticipated that she left an alleged eater egg about re-releasing Reputation.

This was because many thought that the plaid Christian Dior dress she wore on the red carpet was a hint that she would put that record out. It was anticipated that Swift would make this announcement during the ceremony, but she mentioned no such thing during the event.

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up On Her Wish To Collaborate With Taylor Swift: ‘We Would Be So...’