Dakota Fanning Reflects On Being Badgered By 'Super Inappropriate Questions' As a Child Actress: 'Didn’t Fall Into It'

Dakota Fanning has recently discussed her childhood experiences and problems related to growing up in Hollywood. She has revealed the pitfalls of being a child actor that caused great turmoil, frustration, and embarrassment within her. The Watchers star faced an invasion of her privacy in terms of the inappropriate queries asked during interviews and some people waiting to see her fall from grace.

Looking back, Fanning, who began acting at the age of 6, seemed to be bothered by the peculiarities of a child star in such a profession. Speaking with The Cut, she mentioned how in the early years of her career, when she was just a child, she came across ridiculous and invasive questions. She recounted some of these incidents and how she was, for example, asked about escaping the ‘tabloid girl’ title.

The Twilight alum said, "People would ask super-inappropriate questions. I was in an interview as a child and somebody asked, ‘How could you possibly have any friends?’" Such questions left her utterly baffled and dismayed.

Fanning expressed sympathy for other child stars who ended up being the said tabloid personalities or shouldering the burden of a traumatic childhood spent in Hollywood. She suggested that their environment and the media had a great possibility of being a contributing factor to their problems.

Advertisement

The Perfect Couple star said to the outlet, "I don’t think that it’s necessarily connected a hundred per cent to being in this business; there are other factors, too. I just didn’t fall into it, and I don’t know the exact reasons except that my family is comprised of very nice, kind, protective people."

She thanked her family who was such a big support and shield, talking about how such a great and caring family had helped her to avoid the negative aspects of stardom. On set, Fanning was always equal regardless of age, and she owes it to her mother Hannah Joy Arrington's upbringing. Her mother's presence led her to never be dismissed or disrespected, helping her maintain a balance between work and childhood.

Dakota Fanning also spoke about the stereotype of a ’fallen child actor’ she has to deal with. She explained that she felt the pressure of the prying eyes of people waiting for her to mess up. But she couldn't be less bothered as she continues to live her life having established a satisfactory body of work. She has starred in movies such as I am Sam, Effie Gray, Uptown Girls, War of the Worlds, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, The Twilight Saga, and more. Her features in TV shows include The Perfect Couple, Ripley, Taken, The Alienist, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nicole Kidman Makes Key Change In Netflix's The Perfect Couple to Avoid Big Little Lies Comparisons