Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Going To Return As Working Royals? Here's What Royal Expert Thinks

Will The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunite with the Royal Family? A source suggests it is likely. Prince Hary and Meghan Markle famously stepped down as working royals in 2020 and shifted to the US, which may return and balance time between the US and the UK. Things at the Palace seem grim amidst King Charles’ cancer treatment and Kate Middleton’s surgery. Are the Duke and Duchess returning to support the family, or do they have a personal motive?

The Possible Return of Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Royal Palace has recently been on the radar, but not for good reason. After two major health crises in the family, a controversy surrounding Kate's Mother's Day photoshopped image has grabbed the public's attention. Most recently, Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith's recent statement about Harry and Meghan being pivotal to the family in crisis has made headlines.

Now, a Royal Expert has weighed in from the couple's side and said they are considering it. The source said, "Meghan and Harry had always hoped that when Queen Elizabeth died, Charles would take a less strict view of what it means to be a working Royal."

Meghan Markle wants to boost their brand Sussex

The Royal source also revealed that the Suits actress worries that their brand Sussex has lost its charm. And there couldn't be a better way to boost it than returning to the Royal family as active members.

The source said, "Six months in the UK as a working Royal followed by six months in the States would bolster the brand Sussex, which is less and less interesting without the working Royal angle." Meghan may take this leap as she "doesn't like the thought that this could make her less popular."

Harry would love to be in the UK, but not Meghan?

Although moving to the UK seems lucrative right now, the Duchess doesn't wish to commit to the country. After the controversies over the years, the former actress is not beloved in the UK, so she is not too eager to settle there.

"Meghan would not be happy settling in the UK, although I'm sure Harry would enjoy spending more time in his homeland and reconnecting with his old friends," said the insider.

Prince Harry has been trying to mend things between him and his family. After the King's cancer treatment was announced, he visited his father, and as per a source, the two are taking "baby steps" to heal their relationship.