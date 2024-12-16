Are Prince William And Hannah Waddingham Coming Together For A TV Appearance? Here’s What We Know

Prince William and Hannah Waddingham have teamed up to star in an upcoming documentary series, The Earthshot Report. A teaser clip for the show had been dropped on the PBS network previously, which went viral over the weekend on the internet.

As the Prince of Wales rarely makes an appearance in promotional or media content, this time is no different as he marks his presence on screen only for two minutes.

As for the details of the show, Waddingham and Prince William Starrer will showcase the dignitaries and their contributions towards the environment and conservation studies.

Adding to the details of the series, the makers dropped a synopsis that read, "The Earthshot Report travels across the globe—from the Western United States to Ecuador, South Africa, and the United Kingdom—to explore the inspiring stories of environmental innovators working to deliver solutions that have the power to protect and restore our planet for future generations."

Meanwhile, the royal family member will be seen giving an introduction to the educational program, where he appears for nearly 2 minutes. For the Ted Lasso star, she will be hosting the complete show.

In the promotional clip circulated in the past few days, the Prince of Wales and Waddingham are seen laughing and playing darts. As the teaser progresses, the actress and the royal have a fun chat. First, Waddingham jokes about opening the door for the Prince, and later, the duo talks about the Earthshot Prize, which was held at the very location where the pair had been standing.

Further in the clip, the behind-the-scenes of the events have been shown, where the cranes and men work in sync.

The Earthshot Report is scheduled to air on the PBS network on December 18. It will also be available to stream on platforms like Apple TV and Roku. According to the reports from Rolling Stones, the show has already made its way to the TV in the U.K. on BBC.

