What Are The Royal Family’s 2024 Christmas Plans? Prince William Spills Beans Claiming ‘It’ll Be Noisy’

The British Royal family is all set to have grand Christmas celebrations. Prince William, who recently paid a visit to the soldiers and their families in Bulford, revealed that he, along with his family members, are to be hosting a Christmas party, which includes a long list of guests and dignitaries.

The Prince of Wales, along with his wife, Middleton, and his kids, are expected to celebrate the festivities with King Charles, who is currently battling with cancer.

The royal family members will gather at Sandringham, the Northfolk estate, which has been a long-standing tradition. In conversation with the soldiers, the father of three revealed, “We’ll be in Norfolk, at Sandringham. We'll be 45 for Christmas. It won't be quiet; it will be noisy.”

Moreover, the royal member also revealed that while only a few days are left for Christmas Day to arrive, he is not yet ready. He said, "Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready.”

Meanwhile, the prince engaged in conversation with Sgt. Sam Murray, who had served with the regiment for 20 years. The officer claimed that the prince asked him about his kids and what he could get the soldier's kids for Christmas.

Sgt. Murray stated, "He asked what my children wanted for Christmas." Murray further claimed, "He said he is not organized himself."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Queen Camilla's Son Tom Parker Reveals His Thoughts on Prince William and Prince Harry; 'I Sympathise'

Leah St. Claire Lewis shared that Prince William shared, "He said there will be 45 of them under one roof for Christmas. He didn't say whether that was just for one day or over the Christmas period. They must need a very long table."

This year’s Christmas celebrations will be special for the Royal family, as two of the members, Kate Middleton and King Charles, both have been battling major health scares.

As the family prepares for the festivities, reports by People Magazine revealed that this year, too, the invitations have not been extended to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the couple will spend their holidays in the U.S., along with their two kids.

Previously, the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted the Carol Services, which were attended by the couple along with their kids. The family donned red and black outfits in honor of the occasion.

ALSO READ: Insider Reveals How Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Preparing for ‘Biggest Job of Their Lives’ Sooner Than Expected