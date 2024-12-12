Prince William Was Left Smiling After Receiving A Drawing By 10-Year-Old Kid

The season of festival is right around the corner and Prince William has joined the celebrations. In his recent outing, he joined the Christmas festivities with the military families. This is where the royal member receives a gift that he will surely remember for a long time.

The event in discussion was held at Bulford, Wiltshire on December 10, 2024. Upon arrival, the Prince of Wales was welcomed by the soldiers of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, who were present with their families at the base.

Soon, Prince William came across a drawing that was made by a 10-year-old boy, named Carson Heighway.

This was a portrait of the prince himself, who even had his new look, with a dense beard and thinning hair.

Well, it is with no doubt that the member of the royal family found the portrait amusing, as he tucked the picture into his pocket, seemingly to have his family look at it.

Meanwhile, as Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, Prince William made time to meet all the soldiers and their loved ones at the celebration.

For those unaware, Prince William was appointed to the aforementioned role by his father, King Charles back in August 2023.

At the event, the royal personality was even greeted by two soldiers and the regimental ram Derby. Moreover, the Prince even patted the ram Derby between his horns.

As reported by PEOPLE, the Prince spent his time with the families present at the holiday party and also entertained kids as he received thoughtful cards and gifts, one of which was a festive Santa hat.

The prince might even join the 45 family members for Christmas lunch, as he gave a look at the Christmas Day plans, and showed interest in the upcoming event.

