Are Riley Green And Ella Langley Dating After Their Hit Duet You Look Like You Love Me? Find Out

Riley Green and Ella Langley have captured attention with their chart-topping duet, You Look Like You Love Me. Released in June 2024, the song soared to No. 1 on the Country Airplay charts and earned the duo the Musical Event of the Year award at the 2024 CMA Awards. Amid the song’s massive success, fans speculated about whether their chemistry extended beyond the stage.

Despite the buzz, both singers have firmly denied the rumors. In September 2024, Ella clarified their relationship status, saying, “We’re just friends.” Riley echoed her statement during an interview with Kiss Country 99.9, sharing that fans often romanticize duet partners.

“It’s the same reason I think that, like, George [Jones] and Tammy [Wynette] … Johnny Cash and June Carter … and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. It’s like everybody just wants to believe in that couple, you know, if you can have that,” he said.

The pair’s professional relationship is built on shared musical values and a deep respect for traditional country sounds. Riley told Backstage Country in November 2024 that he has been a big fan of Ella Langley for a long time. They met through a mutual friend, and he was kind of in as soon as he heard her voice. He added that she loved what he would call traditional country music.

Ella showed similar admiration, describing Riley as one of the first famous people she ever met. She told Taste of Country he was playing at all the same bars she went to, and she played the same bars as him. She added that it’s cool to see Alabama people winning.

Their shared Alabama roots added another layer to their collaboration, as both artists grew up immersed in country music culture.

Ella and Riley’s collaboration on You Look Like You Love Me came together during Riley’s Ain’t My Last Rodeo tour in 2024. Ella recalled to PEOPLE how she envisioned Riley adding his voice to the track.

Riley was impressed by the song when Ella played it for him. He shared that he wrote a verse for it, and it just became this giant hit song. The duet marked a career milestone for both artists, as they enjoyed experiencing the song’s success together.

Their professional partnership isn’t slowing down. Ella is set to join Riley on his Damn Country Music tour in 2025, and she was recently featured on his October 2024 song Don’t Mind If I Do.

