Donald Trump Nominates Kim Guilfoyle as Ambassador Amid Speculation About Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Relationship: 'They Waited for the Election to Pass'

Reportedly, Donald Trump Jr. and his rumored girlfriend are clearing their path for a relationship by facilitating Kimberly Guilfoyle's move abroad; she has been the long-time fiancée of the President-elect's son.

Sources of People magazine allege that it was part of a larger strategy to get her out of Florida, as Donald Trump nominated Guilfoyle on December 10 as U.S. ambassador to Greece. Insiders reveal that Anderson wanted Guilfoyle out of the area and deliberately made the announcement after the election so that it would not be a distraction during the campaign.

The outlet's political insider revealed, "Bettina wants Kim out of the area. They are trying to send Kim abroad. They waited for the election to pass but they didn’t want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election."

Trump praised Fox News host Guilfoyle's qualifications, citing her vast experience in law, media, and politics, and said that she could help establish a better relationship between the U.S. and Greece. He also called her a close friend of many years and an ally.

"Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics, along with her sharp intellect, make her supremely qualified to represent the United States and safeguard its interests abroad," he said on Truth Social.

The nomination came just as pictures emerged of Don Jr. walking hand-in-hand with Anderson on a Palm Beach outing celebrating her birthday, as per the Daily Mail. It fueled all the speculation over whether he's done with Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, after insiders reported that the couple had been growing apart and spending less time together.

Advertisement

Donald Trump Jr. and Kim Guilfoyle, who announced their engagement to the public in 2022 but started dating in 2018, did not comment on the current status of their relationship.

ALSO READ: 'She Seems To Always...': Donald Trump Has THIS To Say About Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris