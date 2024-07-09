Are Viola Davis And James Patterson Collaborating To Write A Novel? Here’s What We Know

Viola Davis and James Patterson have joined hands to co-write a book while signing a contract with Little, Brown and Company. The book will be published by JVL Media, the publishing house that Davis, Julius Tennon, and Lavaille Lavette founded. While the exact release date has not been shared by either of the writers, reports suggest that the book will be out on the market by 2025 or 2026.

The book will be distributed by Hachette Book Group in North America and Century, while the Penguin distribution house will be responsible for distribution in the U.K. and Commonwealth countries.

What will the book by Viola Davis and James Patterson be about?

A strong and wise female judge is caught in a difficult decision that could have national repercussions, and this dilemma is the backdrop for Davis and Patterson's novel, which is set in contemporary rural South areas. Stakes are high for the woman's life, career, and principles.

To make an announcement about her book with Patterson, the Emmy-winning actress released a statement, sharing that she is quite grateful for working with the legendary author.

The statement read that she is “beyond excited to partner with the legendary James Patterson on our novel. James’s ability to weave compelling narratives with depth and suspense is unparalleled, and I am honored to work alongside him.”

Patterson, too, claimed that he is glad to be working with Davis, as he has admired the actress for a long time. The statement by the 1st To Die author revealed, “It is an honor to work with Viola Davis. I’ve long admired Viola as an actress, producer, and writer. Her memoir, Finding Me, was among the most insightful and uplifting I’ve ever read. Her gift of storytelling in film and beyond, as well as her generous spirit, are without peer."

The writer further added that there could have been no better partner than Viola to collaborate on a book with.

Statement by the publisher, Sally Kim

The publisher of Little, Brown, and Company, Sally Kim, released a statement revealing that she was in awe of the story Davis and Patterson are weaving for their upcoming novel. Praising the writers' duo, Davis and Patterson, Kim shared that the duo has mastered the art of storytelling, and the collaboration between the two is an ultimate gift for the readers.

The statement claimed, “At the heart of any unforgettable narrative is a story you haven’t heard before, with characters you root for and ideas that challenge you and leave you forever changed. James Patterson and Viola Davis are two artists and storytellers at the absolute height of their game who do this with every work they engage in. This collaboration is a thrilling gift for everyone who values story.”

The authors and publishers will soon release more information about the book.

