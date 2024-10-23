Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Attend Private Screening Of Wicked At Kim Kardashian's Home; DEETS

Kim Kardashian gathered some of the biggest names in showbiz, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, at an exclusive screening of the highly anticipated musical film Wicked. The Kardashians were getting a special viewing of the theatrical interpretation of the iconic Broadway musical. Given the private nature of the event, only a few close friends and their entire family were present, thus making it a more intimate setting.

Kim K took to Instagram to share the extent of her birthday celebrations. She also posted pictures of Wicked-themed drinks and decor alongside her family. The entire Kardashian clan were dressed in up matching pajamas and socks for the private screening of the movie. The Skims mogul reviewed the movie by sharing her excitement on Instagram with a caption saying, "We laughed, we cried (a few times), and we loved it so much."

As Glinda, the Good Witch, Grande was present at the event with another cast member, Erivo, who portrays Elphaba, the green-skinned, misunderstood witch. Both of them have extensively and actively engaged with the fans on social media while promoting the film, gradually raising the audience’s curiosity. They were keen on the exclusive film screening and later posted about it on their social media.

Kim dropped a picture with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kourtney, Khole, and Kylie, and their children alongside Grande and Erivo attending the screening. Kylie Jenner also took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses of their Wicked party by posting pictures of herself with her daughter Stormi alongside a Glinda standee.

Advertisement

Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu with a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, is a highly anticipated film that is based on the Broadway show of the same name. Elphaba, the protagonist of the story, is an outcast due to her green skin and later makes an unexpected ally in Glinda, a fellow student with a thirst for riches.

However, their friendship is strained when they meet the Wizard of Oz, who steers them in divergent directions in life. The movie explores the aspects of “friendship” & "identity," gauging the idea of good and evil to achieve deeper meaning throughout its span.

Apart from Grande and Erivo, the film features a heavyweight supporting cast, with Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Peter Dinklage taking up prominent roles in the film. Wicked will then be commercially available in US theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the movie will come out in November 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Did Cynthia Erivo Say About Viral AI Wicked Poster? Find Out As Ariana Grande Weighs In On Controversy