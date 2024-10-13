Ariana Grande Nails Impersonations of Celine Dion, Miley Cyrus, And Britney Spears on SNL, Sings With Bowen Yang as Iconic Wicked Character

Ariana Grande hosted this week's episode of Saturday Night Live at Studio 8H. During the show, she did funny impressions of Britney Spears, Celine Dion, and Miley Cyrus, while Bowen Yang dressed up as her Wicked character. Ariana also shared her excitement about the upcoming movie Wicked, in which she will play Glinda, which is set to be released this November. She expressed her happiness about the start of the show's 50th season.

As she started her SNL monologue, Grande gushed about Glinda’s role, which she is very much looking forward to sharing with viewers. She said, "I got to play Glinda in the ‘Wicked’ movie. It’s awesome because I’m such a theater kid. And it’s every theater kid’s dream to be Glinda or Elphaba. Well, it’s every theater kid's dream to lose their virginity. But their second dream is, of course, to be in ‘Wicked.'"

Although Grande is best known for her exceptional vocal control, she stated that she did not plan on singing, mentioning that she wanted to make the program enjoyable and 'low-key'. She emphasized that she wouldn't make the show about her. However, she soon went back to character and grabbed a microphone.

The Thank You, Next hitmaker started performing comical impressions of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Gwen Stefani, hitting all the correct high notes. Grande mimicked Stefani’s No Doubt’s 1995 hit, Don’t Speak, after Spears' iconic "Baby, Baby" from Oops!... I Did It Again.

In her recent appearance on stage as a host, Ariana Grande mentioned her previous hosting gig in 2016. She joked about how it occurred just before the anticipated election of the first female president of the USA. She suggested that it might happen this time, referring to the current presidential election race between Harris and Trump.

Towards the end of the monologue, SNL cast member Bowen Yang showed up wearing a Glinda costume, which is the role Grande is set to play in the Wicked movie. However, Grande revealed that the Wicked sketch had been canceled. They shared some jokes, with Grande humorously pointing out that Yang had a booze flask disguised as a Glinda wand in his hand.

Ariana Grande hosted this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, with Stevie Nicks as the musical guest.

