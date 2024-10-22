Why Does Kim Kardashian Feel Like 'A Single Mom' Despite Sharing Custody Of Kids With Kanye West? Source Reveals

Kim Kardashian has navigated parenthood without much help from her ex-husband, Kanye West. According to a source close to the reality star, Kardashian's life now focuses around her four children: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5. Although Kardashian and West have joint custody, a source told PEOPLE that the rapper is not around much.

"She’s pretty much a single mom," the insider shared. "Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything."

Despite their shared custody agreement, Kim Kardashian has assumed much of the responsibility for the children. Her daily routine revolves around her children's activities and school schedules, with work squeezed in around school hours.

The insider continued, "Kim’s life is around her kids' schedules. When they are in school, she works. When they are off, she’s very much focused on being a mom."

West, who has been less present in his children's lives, has left Kardashian with the most of the parenting responsibilities. The insider stated that Kanye is sadly not around very much and Kim has a lot to manage on her own, even with help.

Although Kardashian has a team to help her with her kids and her busy schedule, the demands of being a mother to four children remain challenging. Balancing her business ventures, including her SKIMS brand, with motherhood can be overwhelming. The insider stated that West's absence has increased the pressure as she's essentially doing this on her own.

Advertisement

Kardashian is currently not in any romantic relationships amid her busy schedule. The SKIMS founder prioritizes her work and being a mother. According to the source, she is not even seeing anyone right now because she is so busy with work and the kids.

Kardashian has been honest about her experience as a single mother and has revealed glimpses of her family life on social media. She has embraced spending time with her children and often captures their special moments together.

Kardashian makes time for family traditions and celebrations. She recently began planning Halloween festivities for her children. On October 17, she posted a beautiful Instagram Story featuring a gingerbread Halloween house delivered to her by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and her husband, Travis Barker.

The Halloween-themed treat had Kardashian's name and the names of her children iced on the roof. "How cute is this?" she said, filming the house. "From the Barkers," she said.

Advertisement

In keeping with the Halloween spirit, Kardashian also posted a photo of fall-themed cupcakes she made with her kids. "Baked w the kids last night," she captioned the photo, offering fans a look into their fun family night of baking.

ALSO READ: What Went Down Between Ariana Grande And Elvira? Pop Star Responds To Claims Of Rude Behaviour