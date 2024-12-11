Ariana Grande And Selena Gomez Celebrate Golden Globe Nominations With Sweet Early Morning Messages

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez shared a sweet moment after both earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. Grande revealed she was one of the first to congratulate Gomez, sending her a text at six in the morning.

“It was the sweetest note,” Gomez shared, adding she also received a message from her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, around the same time. “We sent each other voice messages. It was very exciting,” Gomez said.

Grande, nominated for her role in Wicked, expressed her love for Gomez, who starred in Emilia Pérez. “I respect her so much, and I’ve always adored her,” Grande said. “I was really happy for her to see us on that list together. It was very special.”

Both actresses have had long journeys in the entertainment industry, starting as child stars. Gomez rose to fame on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place after appearing on Barney.

Grande’s career began on Nickelodeon’s Victorious as Cat Valentine. Despite their shared experiences, Grande admitted she doesn’t know Gomez as well as she would like. “I don’t know Selena as well as I wish I did, so I’m excited to sit next to her today,” she said.

The Golden Globe nomination list also includes Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), Margaret Qualley (The Substance), Isabella Rossellini (Conclave), and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez).

Gomez was a keynote speaker at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, where she spoke about community in the industry. Reflecting on her time filming Emilia Pérez, she said that it reminded her of the power of community, of supporting and lifting each other. She added that whether in film, music, or life itself, community is at the heart of everything that she does.

She acknowledged the challenges of working in Hollywood but found encouragement in events like the luncheon. She shared that she knows firsthand how isolating this industry could feel at times, but moments like this, in rooms like this and talking with all the amazing women, remind her that she is not alone.

While Gomez hinted at potential future musical projects inspired by her work on Emilia Pérez, she ruled out Broadway for now. She joked that one of her favorites has always been Chicago: “I’m definitely Roxy [Hart]. Let’s not start rumors! I’m too busy right now.”

Gomez also commented on her Only Murders in the Building co-star Meryl Streep not receiving a nomination. Gomez said that she is bummed, but she thinks Meryl Streep is such a woman of excellence in her life that she doesn’t need the validation.

