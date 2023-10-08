Ariana Grande gives fans an exclusive peek into her life post-divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez; says 'Some from then...'

Ariana Grande, the famous pop star, recently posted on Instagram to give her fans a peek into her life. She shared a mix of old and new moments in a series of pictures. Ariana, who is 30 years old, recently completed her divorce with Dalton Gomez, and these pictures gave a personal glimpse into her life.

Ariana Grande’s recent Instagram post

In the Instagram post, Ariana Grande captioned the photos with the words, "Some from then, some from now," accompanied by a heartfelt emoji. Among the images shared, one stood out – a sweet snapshot of Grande lying in an oversized pet bed while a loyal dog companion watched over her.

Other photos in the carousel showcase Grande posing for selfies, highlighting her timeless beauty and unique style. The singer also shared an image featuring a collection of crystals surrounding her R.E.M. Beauty products and a softly lit candle, hinting at her affinity for spirituality and self-care.

Check out her post below:

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande to pay estranged husband Dalton Gomez USD 1.25 million as she moves in with new beau Ethan Slater

However, the timing of this Instagram post is significant since the Position singer’s divorce from Dalton Gomez was recently settled, and the details have surfaced. They had filed for divorce last month, citing "irreconcilable differences." Reportedly, the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, but the specific terms of the settlement have not been disclosed to the public. Surprisingly, the divorce was resolved relatively quickly, just a few weeks after they initially filed for it. As per the reports, since their separation, the 7 Rings singer has moved forward and is reportedly in a relationship with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater .

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande to BTS: 6 celebrities who love anime

How did the fans respond to Ariana Grande’s ‘Some from then, some from now’ Instagram post?

The fans couldn't contain their excitement and poured their love on Ariana as well as her 'cute doggos.' The comment section was bombarded with comments like "how precious" and "cute angels."

One user wrote, "I love you so much, Ariana. You never fail to make me happy!" while another user wrote, "It's all about doggies, naps, and a magical altar. "

ALSO READ: 27 Stunning Ariana Grande Hairstyles to Inspire Your Next Look