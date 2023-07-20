Is Ariana Grande dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater amid split with Dalton Gomez? Find out

Ariana Grande has been in a whirlpool of rumors in the last couple of days, with new stories about her relationship with Dalton Gomez coming out every day. It is rumored that the married couple of 2 years have parted ways, and from the looks of it, Grande might already have moved on. According to a new report, sources claim that Ariana Grande is dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande dating co-star Ethan Slater?

According to a report in People magazine, a source revealed, "Ariana and Dalton separated in January." As per a new report in TMZ, Ariana is dating one of her Wicked co-stars, Ethan Slater. The report mentioned that the Wicked actors began seeing each other since the production began.

In a follow-up to the report, People.com said that a source revealed, Ariana and Ethan recently began dating. The source was quoted saying, “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife."

Ariana Grande allegedly split from husband Dalton Gomez

According to the reports, Grande and Gomez separated in January of this year. Allegedly, they tried to work on their marriage after that but to no avail. A source revealed to PEOPLE on Monday that the couple has been discreetly and affectionately rebuilding their friendship since the split from their 2-year-old marriage. As per the report, an insider revealed that long-distance was to blame for the couple's relationship breaking down.

The couple hitched up in 2020 during the pandemic, giving them enough time to spend with each other but since the world opened up Gomez has not been able to adjust to the singer's stardom.

The source told the outlet that Grande was happy "in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton. He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

As per the report, the source was adamant that even though the marriage didn't work out for the two, the singer had no hard feelings. "Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan," they said.

Meanwhile, in the beloved Broadway musical, Wicked, Ariana Grande is all set to take on the role of Glinda, while the character Boq, the love interest of Elphaba's sister Nessarose, will be portrayed by Slater. Filming for the movie commenced in the U.K. the last year, and it is slated for a November 2024 release.

