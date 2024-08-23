Ariana Grande Marks 10 Years Of My Everything Album With Extended Edition And Throwback Merch; Reflects On How It 'Changed' Her Life

Ariana Grande’s sophomore album, My Everything, turned 10 on August 22, and to celebrate the same, the singer released an extended version of the record to streaming services along with throwback merchandise. The Grammy winner also shared a thank-you note with fans on Instagram.

“Happy tenth anniversary to an album that very much changed my life,” wrote Grande, 31. “I love you all so much and am deeply grateful always. Hope you enjoy these little anniversary celebration surprises.”

My Everything spawned hits including Problem, Break Free, Love Me Harder, One Last Time, and more, and featured collaborations and guest appearances from artists including The Weeknd, Zedd, Iggy Azalea, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, Cashmere Cat, Childish Gambino, and Jessie J.

The album charted atop the Billboard 200 chart and went on to earn a Grammy nomination for Grande in the Best Pop Vocal Album category. The singer supported the LP with the Honeymoon Tour, which included shows across North and South America, as well as Europe and Asia.

My Everything (Tenth Anniversary Edition), released by Grande on Thursday, August 22, features Cadillac Song and Too Close, which were previously available only on the Target-exclusive CD version of the album. The project is also now available on vinyl, with five of its tracks: the aforementioned two plus Bang Bang, Only 1, and You Don’t Know Me. As for the merchandise, it's available on Grande’s website.

Some of Grande’s beloved flocked to the comments section of her celebratory Instagram post to reflect on the My Everything era. The singer’s brother, Frankie, wrote, “Happy 10 years. Truly incredible to think about. I love you so much. Endlessly proud of you.”

Ariana’s vocal coach, Eric Vetro, called her music on the record “still exciting and fresh,” while praising the singer as a “shining star of talent and light.”

Grande released her seventh and latest album, Eternal Sunshine, in March.

