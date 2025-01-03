Armie Hammer Rejects Roles Amid His Hollywood Comeback After Life-Altering Scandal: 'Best Feeling I’ve Ever Had'

Two years after the cannibalism controversy that ended his acting career, Armie Hammer is back in Hollywood with a motive to prove himself. In a candid interview on the Your Mom's House podcast, the actor revealed he's been turning down acting roles.

Hammer explained that he has been very selective about the roles he takes on and said he cannot even remember how his schedule is filling up with projects. He said, "I’m turning down jobs. My dance card is getting pretty full."

Recently, the Call Me By Your Name actor wrapped up work on Frontier Crucible shot in Austin, a period western with Thomas Jane and William H. Macy, as part of a list of several upcoming films marking Hammer's return to big screens. He also mentioned other shoots in Croatia and the Philippines.

"By the way, that first job that I turned down after four years of this shit, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had," the Death on the Nile actor added.

Hammer disclosed that not one of the work he currently does is via a conventional agent. Any client wishing to book him should get in touch with his lawyer, Todd Rubenstein at York Levin. He even reflected on how the emotional price of losing all of his support teams in Hollywood-from his agents and publicists-actually affected him.

Reflecting on the mishaps that saw his career crash, Hammer candidly admitted that all the allegations leveled against him - from sexual misconduct to distressing kinks - were the trigger for the fall. There were further claims of rape and emotional abuse which he denied outright, saying the relationships were a matter of mutual agreement. The Los Angeles County district attorney, following an investigation, decided not to prosecute, having found no cause.

Despite the struggles, Hammer feels that his comeback was a relief. He says it was an empowering moment when he turned down a role after all those years of struggle. He said, "The worm is turning, it takes time. It’s slow, but generally, now the conversation when my name comes up with people in the industry is, ‘Man, that guy got fucked.’ And that feels really good. It’s really encouraging."

While he admits it may take a while for him to gain his place back in Hollywood, Armie Hammer feels good about what he's done so far and looks forward. He will next be seen in Frontier Crucible directed by Travis Mills, based on Harry Whittington's1961 novel Desert Stake-Out.

