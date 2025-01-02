Armie Hammer Breaks Silence On Cannibalism Scandal and Its Negative Impact on His Life

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

Armie Hammer spoke candidly about the scandal that derailed his career, recalling the allegations, his personal battles, and his life today. He was once a darling of Hollywood as an actor but was accused of rape and posting horrific fantasies. Although the LAPD investigated, he was not prosecuted, but the scandal banished him from Hollywood.

Hammer recently appeared in a podcast interview where he shared his thoughts about the public scrutiny he had faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, the frenzy was amplified by the timing, with people latching onto his story as a distraction from their own struggles.

Speaking to Christina Pazsitzy and Tom Segura on their podcast Your Mom’s House, Hammer said, "The world seemed like it was falling apart, and people were just deeply unhappy with their own lives. And then this salacious story comes around where this actor wants to murder and eat people. And all of a sudden, everyone's like, 'Oh, this is so much more fun to focus on than the fact that I can't leave my living room.'"

Hammer admitted that certain private conversations and behaviors were misinterpreted, especially his sexual interests. He said some of his fantasies were over-exaggerated or told jokingly in intimate settings but seemed sensationalized outside of the private realm.

The Death on the Nile actor said, "I like the idea that you are so completely mine. Yeah. I can do whatever I want, and you love it because you know you're mine. And, like, this possession kinda thing, like, that's just fun to talk about."

"If you're, like, drunk or stoned or high at night and you're texting. And while you're saying it, you're, like, chuckling to yourself, like, I'm gonna f---ing cut your toe off and keep it in my pocket so I got a piece of you everywhere I go, ha ha ha," Hammer added.

"If anyone took anyone's bedroom conversations — specifically, like, if people were having a little bit of sexy time — and they took the s--- that they said, even if it was completely vanilla, and you read that somewhere else out of context, everyone's gonna go, 'You guys are f---ing disgusting,'" Hammer concluded.

Having gone to therapy, the Call Me By Your Name actor has been able to understand the roots of his actions, attributing some to unresolved personal trauma stemming from being sexually assaulted by a pastor at the age of 13. He also expressed concern about how his children might perceive him as they grow older, acknowledging the lasting impact of his choices on his family.

Armie Hammer is living presently in a flat and still trying to revive his life. He recently worked on a new film, but he still cannot be entirely hopeful about the near future, although at the same time, he says he isn't fully back. For now, he just strives for self-improvement.

