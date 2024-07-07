‘You Are A Champion...’: Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Out Heartfelt Wish For Sylvester Stallone On His Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger sent out a thoughtful birthday wish to the legendary actor of the Hollywood industry and his dear friend, Sylvester Stallone. Taking to his Instagram, Schwarzenegger shared a post with a picture of the duo and a caption defining the actor as a champion and a legend. A series of pictures posted by the former California governor showcased the strong bond between the actors over the years.

The caption of the post reads, "Happy birthday, my friend, @officialslystallone. You are a champion and a legend. You inspire me and billions of people around the world."

Instagram post by Arnold Schwarzenegger over Sylvester Stallone’s birthday

A post by The Terminator actor for Stallone on his Instagram gave fans a glimpse of his bond with the Hollywood star. One of the pictures from the carousel showed the actors carving a pumpkin together, while the other one was throwback to their Planet Hollywood event days, as the actors twinned in the black t-shirt.

The TV host, Marcon Mion, commented on the picture of the duo, claiming, "The greatest standing side by side with the greatest.” In their April interview with TMZ, Schwarzenegger and Stallone shared insights into their rivalry. The actor shared that Stallone “was very helpful in my career because I had something that I could chase.” Meanwhile, Stallone shared that when the True Lies actor came along to be on the same page, he was finally motivated to do the right thing.

Advertisement

Speaking well about the actor, The First Blood star claimed, "As soon as I saw him, it was like bang, two alphas hitting. If we walked into a party, we’d be staring at each other for a few seconds and then, ‘I gotta get that guy. He didn’t do anything wrong but he will.'”

ALSO READ: Sylvester Stallone Was Once Rejected In This 1970's Blockbuster Hit Before Landing Role In The Rocky

Birthday wishes poured in for the actor

The Hollywood star was blessed with wishes from people in the industry. Beginning with the family, the actor received wishes from his daughters. Sharing a few clips of his dad, the daughter of the actor shared, "I feel so lucky to have you.”

Stallone’s younger daughter, Jennifer Flavin, too, shared an emotional note for her father on the occasion of his birthday.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Sylvester Stallone: Revisiting His Top 5 Movie Roles As Action Superstar Turns 78