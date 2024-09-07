George Clooney And Brad Pitt Receive 4 Minute Long Standing Ovation For Wolfs At Venice Film Festival; Check Details Here

Wolfs, starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, premiered at the Venice Film Festival. While the movie began 30 minutes later than the expected time, the mega stars of the film made their way to dancing and signing autographs on the stage.

Additionally, the movie took the audience by storm as it received a 4-minute standing ovation. As Pitt and Clooney entered the venue, they greeted the audience with “Buonasera!”

Meanwhile, as the actors stepped in, the chaos among the audience was quite loud, and it went on until the movie started. The fans of the Hollywood star were also scrambling the empty seats, even without the tickets.

As the credits rolled up on the screen, Pitt went on to hug Clooney and then shook a leg to the tunes of Sade’s Smooth Operator. Later, the Ticket to Paradise went over to his wife, Amal Clooney, and they kissed post-movie. The Oceans actors stepped down to the balcony to greet the fans as they cheered for the movie stars.

According to the reports, the 4-minute standing ovation would have gone for a few minutes, but the security was determined to get the viewers out of the auditorium.

Meanwhile, as for Wolfs, the movie will revolve around the characters of Pitt and Clooney, who portray the roles of fixers and are called in to wipe out a crime by Amy Ryan.

As for the plot of the film, the synopsis reads, “Hired to cover up a high-profile crime, a fixer soon finds his night spiraling out of control when he's forced to work with an unexpected counterpart.”

The cast members of the upcoming crime comedy include Amy Ryan, Poorna Jagannathan, and Austin Abrams.

Pitt stepped down in Venice days after his ex, Angelina Jolie, premiered her latest movie, Maria, at the film festival. Ahead of the movie release, the sequel to Wolfs is already in the works at Apple Studios.

Earlier, the production studios revealed that the movie will be released in limited theaters, as they have been focusing on the streaming platform viewership.

Wolfs is directed by Jon Watts and is set to hit theaters on September 27.

