Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Home Swarmed by Police on Thanksgiving Amid Bomb Threat

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Thanksgiving took an unexpected turn when law enforcement arrived at his Los Angeles-area home to investigate a potential bomb threat. The “Terminator” star’s property was searched by police on Thursday after a report of an explosive allegedly placed in his mailbox.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a bomb threat targeting Schwarzenegger’s mailbox. Officers immediately responded, but no explosive devices were found on the property. At the time, the 77-year-old actor was reportedly working out, and his security team assured police that such an incident would be nearly impossible due to the home’s 24/7 surveillance and monitored security systems.

Law enforcement has classified the incident as a possible swatting—an act of making false emergency calls to draw police to a specific location. No arrests have been made, and representatives for Schwarzenegger have not commented on the matter.

Despite the scare, Schwarzenegger’s Thanksgiving week wasn’t all chaos. Days prior, the actor teamed up with his “True Lies” co-star Tom Arnold to hand out over 1,000 turkeys, tortillas, and produce to families in need at the Hollenbeck Youth Center in Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger has participated in this annual tradition for over 40 years, reflecting on his first Thanksgiving in America as an immigrant and the sense of generosity he experienced.

In an interview with the Boyle Heights Beat, Schwarzenegger shared, “When I came to America in 1968, I didn’t even know what Thanksgiving was… but people from the gym came to my empty apartment with sheets, silverware, dishes, and food.” He described how this act of kindness inspired his lifelong commitment to giving back during the holiday season.

While the bomb scare added some tension to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Thanksgiving, it didn’t overshadow his dedication to community and gratitude. The actor’s reflections on his early experiences in America and his ongoing efforts to help others serve as a reminder of the true spirit of the holiday season.

