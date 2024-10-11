Anna Kendrick Spill the Beans on Working With Blake Lively on Simple Favour Sequel; Find Out Here Amid Gossip Girl Star's Recent Controversies

Anna Kendrick recently spoke about her excitement for the upcoming sequel to A Simple Favor, reuniting her with Blake Lively. The first film, released in 2018, followed Stephanie (played by Kendrick), a widowed mother investigating the sudden disappearance of her glamorous friend Emily (played by Lively). The sequel was filmed earlier this year in Europe, and Kendrick described working with Lively again as “lovely,” despite their busy lives on opposite coasts. She added that reuniting felt "like riding a bike," thanks to the strong chemistry between their characters.

Kendrick remained tight-lipped about specific plot details but shared that the sequel was filmed in stunning locations in Italy, including Rome and Capri. She described the experience of shooting in such picturesque settings as feeling “spoiled rotten.”

As reported by People, reflecting on the first movie, Kendrick recalled thinking it was the craziest project she had ever been part of. She praised director Paul Feig, best known for Bridesmaids, for the dark and intricate storytelling in A Simple Favor. Kendrick hinted that the sequel will be even more intense, describing it as “very weird, sort of risky, very twisty, plot-heavy.”

In addition to her work on A Simple Favor 2, Kendrick is making her directorial debut with Woman of the Hour, a Netflix true-crime drama. The film tells the chilling story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who appeared on The Dating Game in 1978 and was chosen by contestant Cheryl Bradshaw, played by Kendrick. Originally signed on as an actor, Kendrick was later given the opportunity to direct the film, a project she found both tense and emotional.

Woman of the Hour is now playing in select theaters and will be available on Netflix starting October 18, 2024.

