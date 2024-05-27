A Simple Favor 2: Blake Lively And Anna Kendrick Starrer Eyes Wrap Up Soon; All We Know About The Movie

A Simple Favor starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick is soon returning to its fans in a revamped sequel in Italy. Director Paul Feig recently gave a major update about the comedy thriller’s sequel nearing its filming wrap-up. Big things are planned for A Simple Favor 2 as Feig wanted to do right by the fans ever since the original film’s release in 2018.

Director Fieg updated that A Simple Favor 2 was about to wrap when they were blessed with the overwhelming news of the first film trending on Netflix as the No.1 most-watched movie, per Variety. He said, “I sent it to all my main cast saying, ‘Hey, we’re doing the right thing here.’” Now, insiders at Discussing Film reported that the sequel will wrap filming on Tuesday, May 28 with an expected release window next year.

All we know about A Simple Favor 2 is as follows:

When is A Simple Favor 2 releasing?

Reports suggest that A Simple Favor 2 will most likely premiere in 2025. An official release date is still not confirmed though.

Director Paul Feig claimed that the crew had been working on the sequel’s script for “two and half years now, almost three, developing it and getting it right,” per a report by Variety. He was almost set to begin shooting for A Simple Favor 2 years ago but trashed the “original draft” because he speculated the fans would not have probably liked it.

Hence, in a bid to do right by the fans, it took Feig years to even draft the script.

Where to watch the movie?

Unlike the original film, A Simple Favor 2 will be directly available to fans at the convenience of their homes. The sequel will bypass theatrical release and premiere on Prime Video in 2025, per TVLine.

A Simple Favor 2 was formally ordered by Amazon MGM Studios years after the original film’s grand success at the box office. The first film grossed about $100 million in the U.S. against a budget of a mere $20 million, per Variety.

What will be A Simple Favor 2 about?

Based on Darcey Bell’s 2017 novel of the same name, the original 2018 film followed Anna Kendrick starring as a widowed vlogger Stephanie on a mission to find her wealthy friend Blake Lively’s Emily after she disappears mysteriously. Teaming up with Emily’s husband Sean (Henry Golding), Stephanie and Sean stumble upon secrets much darker.

However, Feig was determined to add new layers of heightened mystery and comical flair in the sequel. An official synopsis of A Simple Favor 2 is still due but recent set photos insinuated the sequel’s plot and filming location.

A Simple Favor 2 will unravel on the serene beaches of Capri, Italy where Emily is set to remarry a wealthy Italian businessman played by Michele Morone, in a lavish wedding ceremony with friend Stephanie by her side. The sequel will provide answers to how Emily got out of prison in the original film and what led up to the auspicious occasion. But before the wedding happens, there’s much to be revealed with a delicate balance of humor and thrill.

The sequel takes viewers far away from the original film’s locations in the US and Canada to bring a tinge of European flair.

Cast members of A Simple Favor 2

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively will lead the plotline with returning cast members Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Ian Ho, Kelly McCormack, and Joshua Satine all slated to reprise their characters.

A handful of new faces will also feature in the thriller sequel like Tony winner Alex Newell and Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney. Elene Sofia Ricci and Taylor Ortega also appear in A Simple Favor 2.

Why did Paul Feig go against his archetype of no sequels?

The Blake Lively-starrer is the first-ever sequel helmed by director Paul Feig through the course of his filmmaking career. Thus, it had to be a special one. The critical acclaim around A Simple Favor, complemented by its commercial success encouraged him to make an exception.

But it’s no easy challenge. “It’s a lot because also if you look at my work, I’ve never done a sequel before just for that very reason,” he says of the pressure of acing the Simple Favor sequel.

The 61-year-old director pointed out that he usually steers clear of sequels but A Simple Favor had a special corner in his heart. “This one I just loved these characters and always felt we can revisit them.”

A Simple Favor 2 will premiere in 2025 on Prime Video.

