Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024: Jack Black's Bowser Wins Favorite Villain

Jack Black wins at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024

Jack Black took home the Best Villain Award at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024. Despite being a villain, Bowser is loved by children. This role in The Super Mario Bros. movie earned Jack a big prize.

On the evening of Saturday’s Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, Jack Black was awarded Favorite Villain for his character as Bowser in that movie. It came as no surprise because Bowser’s Peaches song had already become very popular.

However, competition against other fan-favorite performances was tough. Nominations for the Favorite Villain award at this year’s event included Velvet (Any Schumer) from Trolls Band Together, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) from Dune: Part Two, Chief of Police (Key) from Wonka, Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) from The Little Mermaid and Regina George (Renee Rapp) from Mean Girls.

The Super Mario Bros. movie sequel is in the works

As a result of its success, there will be another installment on its way. Fans can expect more appearances of Black playing Bowser, as per Comic Book Resources.

Even though plot details are not yet known about it, there has been an expression made by Black regarding the same, as, “Bowser’s Revenge.” The release date is April 3, 2026.

Matthew Fogel has written the script while Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed the animated film. Charlie Day voiced Luigi, Toad was voiced by Keegan-Michael Key, Donkey Kong was voiced by Seth Rogen, and Cranky Kong was Fred Armisen. Kevin Michael Richardson’s voice was that of Kamek in the movie. The production was done by Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri.

Jack Black’s portrayal of Bowser and his catchy Peaches song has made him a wild favorite villain among kids.

Anxiously waiting for the sequel, fans will get to see what lies ahead for Bowser and other characters from The Super Mario Bros. Movie whom they love so much. Thanks to this movie which has been successful and won awards for Black, Bowser will continue being a loved villain. It's presently streaming on Netflix.

In addition to this, the movie being nominated among the other animated movies, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse won Favorite Animated Movie.

Chris Pratt who did Mario and Jack Black were proposed as contenders for Favorite Voice Male Animated Movie which Adam Sandler took a clutch of with Leo. Furthermore, Anya Taylor-Joy who voiced on Peach was also nominated for Best Female Voice for the animated movie but lost to Anna Kendrick in Trolls Band Together.

