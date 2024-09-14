Ashley Park Reveals Filming THIS Scene For Emily In Paris Was A 'Nightmare'; 'It Was So Stressful...'

Ashley Park recently shared her experience filming some challenging and bold scenes for her hit Netflix romantic comedy-drama Emily in Paris. In the series, Park portrayed the character of an aspiring singer, Mindy Chen, alongside her co-star Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper. The actress mentioned that performing a Crazy Horse scene in the latest season 4 was 'stressful' and that she was initially nervous about doing it. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine at the premiere of the latest season of her Netflix series, Ashley Park opened up about filming a topless scene during the Crazy Horse sequence in episode 8 of season 4 of Emily in Paris. Park told the publication that performing that scene was like "every actor's worst nightmare," noting, "We have this recurrent memory of being onstage, not knowing what you're doing, in your underwear."

She added, "And that is what I was living out, but surrounded by the most beautiful dancers in the world around me." The actress shared that it was "stressful and hard to do," acknowledging that without the support of choreographer Kyle Hanagami and her team, she doesn't think she would have managed to get through it.

The Only Murders in the Building star also expressed that she is genuinely proud of the scene now, noting that it is one of those acting experiences she "will never forget doing."

In the episode titled Back on the Crazy Horse, her character Mindy faces similar concerns about performing topless on stage. However, while dancing to Britney Spears' song Oops!... I Did It Again, her best friend Emily helped her, and (Lily Collins) passed her different items backstage to help cover her body. This support allowed her to get through the performance, as she agreed to do the gig to raise money for her band to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The series creator, Darren Star, also spoke with the outlet at the premiere and expressed "hope" for a fifth season, noting that he already has "some ideas" for future storylines involving Emily, Mindy, and the other main characters. Star added, "It's really a fun story to keep telling."

Meanwhile, Emily in Paris season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.