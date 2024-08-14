EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Park And Lucien Laviscount Opens Up About Their Emily In Paris Journey; 'Such A Big Part Of My Life'

Ashley Park and Lucien Laviscount are all set to grace our screens as Mindy Chen and Alfie, once again, in Netflix’s Emily In Paris Season 4, slated for release on August 15, 2024. Ahead of the release of the series, Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive chat with the duo and learnt about their journey on the show, and their personal favorite season.

During the exclusive interview, Ashley spoke about what her character, Mindy means to her and how it has influenced certain aspects of her life. She told us, “I think it's become such a big part of my life and it's really been a jumping off point for a lot of different aspects of my life and the people in my life - I mean best friends like the love of my life Paul [Forman] and I.”

The Beef star, then, delved into greater details of how her character played an important role in enriching her personal life including endowing her with exclusive knowledge of fashion, travel, and more.

She said, “I had not had access or as much knowledge or history with fashion, Europe, all of these things, travel. It's really curated what my life has become and what I care about and my priorities. The actress further added, “I think it means everything to me to be able to play this part.”

Advertisement

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Lucien Laviscount who plays Alfie took us through his character’s impending journey after having emotionally-charged moments in the previous season.

He said, “[Alfie] is falling head over heels with someone, head over heels with the city and what makes that city special is the people that he's been introduced to. I think after season 3 that gets kind of pulled away from him so in season 4 we definitely dive into Alfie's more vulnerable state within.”

Laviscount told us exclusively that a “really deeper layer of Alfie” and “a deep vulnerability” where he's discovering himself is upcoming in season 4.

Meanwhile, when we asked the duo to pick a favorite season out of all, Ashley Park struggled saying, “They were all so different.” She added that each season felt like going to “sophomore, junior, senior year, and freshman [year]” of college.

She continued elaborating on the gradual progress they made in each season starting with “We can only hang out with each other,” followed by, “Well now we know the city kind of but this is the third season we're like oh yeah we know what's going on.” She further added, “It's all different in their own way.”

Advertisement

However, as Laviscount chimed in, they both unanimously agreed that season 3 was indeed their favorite. He later told us, “I had a blast in season 3. I think it was a very different season for me. I think I kind of slipped into the show and Paris life more. But this season's been great as well. I just didn't get to spend too much time with this one [Park] on set.”

Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount will join Lily Collins (Emily), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Kate Walsh (Madeline), and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert) in Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 releasing on Netflix on August 15, followed by Part 2 on September 12.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins Opens Up About Her Emily In Paris Journey; Says 'I Have Learnt So Much'