Ashley Park Reveals The Note From Only Murders In The Building Co-Star Meryl Streep That Makes Her 'Want to Cry'

Ashley Park recently revealed how she received a sweet note from her co-star Meryl Streep after they wrapped up filming their hit mystery comedy-drama Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Park joined the series in season 3 as Kimber Min, while Streep appeared as the special guest, playing the character of Loretta Durkin.

Ashley Park recently appeared on the latest episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's on Me Podcast, where she talked about working in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. During her candid conversation, Park also revealed how she received a heartwarming note from her co-star, Meryl Streep during the final days of filming. The actress shared she was passing around a "fake Playbill" for the cast to sign and eventually gave the book to Streep.

The Emily in Paris actress added, "You know how at the end of Broadway shows when you leave a show, you have everyone sign your Playbill," adding that she thought it would be fun to do something similar and that everyone was signing their name.

Park recalled giving the fake Playbill to the Dark Matter actress, who signed it and returned it with the note, which said, "I see you, Ash," adding, "She was just like, 'I really, I really see you. You're doing it.'"

The actress noted that this made her realize how impactful her interactions could be, saying, "Anybody I interact with who might be looking up to me in that way, what a difference that can [make].' Like still, it’s a year later, and it makes me want to cry."

In Season 3, she portrayed Kimber Min, an actress performing a duet of the original song Look for the Light (written by Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul) alongside Loretta Durkin (Streep) in Oliver Putnam’s (Martin Short) musical Death Rattle.

Park then praised Meryl Streep as a "lovely" person and recounted her excitement when series co-creator John Hoffman pitched the idea for Season 3. The actress mentioned that while she told Hoffman that she would "do anything" to be part of the new season, she admitted she initially felt nervous about the possibility of her character being revealed as the season’s killer.

The actress shared what she told Hoffman, recalling that she had asked him to share before if her character was the murderer because she was so anxious. She noted that Hoffman assured her she would not be the killer, explaining that the identity of the murderer is kept secret until the end.

Meanwhile, the latest season 4 of Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu.