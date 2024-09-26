Ashton Kutcher's Resurfaced Photos With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Have Not Affected His Marriage To Mila Kunis; Source Ridicules Divorce Rumors

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are still going strong, and Sean Diddy Combs’ arrest on Monday, September 16, has reportedly not influenced their nine-year marriage, despite old pictures of the actor with the now-incarcerated music mogul resurfacing online earlier this week.

“This is absolutely ridiculous and false,” a source told People regarding the breakup rumors amid intensifying scrutiny of Kutcher’s past friendship with Diddy. The rapper has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution by federal authorities. He applied for bail twice last week after pleading not guilty to the allegations during his September 17 arraignment, but both applications were denied by the New York court.

Regarding Kutcher’s old photos with the rapper, another source stated, “He doesn't belong in this conversation about Diddy. Ashton has only seen Diddy at a handful of social and business events, all of which have been documented by the media.”

Kutcher and Kunis met as co-stars on the set of Fox’s That '70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2006. Their professional relationship turned romantic much later, in 2012, when Kutcher had recently divorced Demi Moore and Kunis was newly single after splitting from Macaulay Culkin.

The couple tied the knot in July 2015 and appear to be happily married with two children: daughter Wyatt, 9, and son Dimitri, 7. Earlier this year, they took their kids to Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour show, where they were spotted singing and dancing to the pop star’s tunes alongside other fans in the crowd.

In June 2023, Kutcher shared a tribute to his wife on social media, posting a picture of her standing in front of a picturesque ocean view with a mountain range in the background. “I’m the luckiest man alive,” he captioned the post as Kunis absorbed a rainbow in the sky.

Meanwhile, other celebrities whose past relationships with Diddy are currently in the spotlight include Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Bieber. Old pictures of them with the notorious party host of the late ‘90s and early 2000s are being devoured by the internet.

