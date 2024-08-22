Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Relationship Timeline: From Co-Stars To Soulmates

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have one of those rare Hollywood love stories that seems like it was meant to be. Their journey together began decades ago when they were teenagers appearing as a couple on That '70s Show.

What began as an innocent on-screen romance evolved into a genuine, long-lasting bond that fans have grown to adore. This timeline walks you through the most memorable moments of their relationship, showing how they progressed from on-screen sweethearts to true soulmates.

1998: Kunis and Kutcher meet on the set of That '70s Show

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met on the set of the popular sitcom That '70s Show back in 1998. Kunis, then 14, was cast as Jackie Burkhart, and Kutcher, then 20, played Michael Kelso.

Their on-screen characters were a couple with a complicated relationship throughout the show. Despite their on-screen chemistry, their real-life romance took nearly 15 years to develop.

Kunis recalled her first kiss with Kutcher as a memorable experience. "I was so nervous and uncomfortable," she told PEOPLE in 2001. "I had the biggest crush on him."

Kutcher admitted that he was also nervous and had butterflies. “I’m the first she kissed? Oh my god, I had no idea!” he exclaimed. "It would have been too much pressure if I had known."

April 2012: Things get more serious

After That '70s Show ended, Kunis and Kutcher went on with their lives. Kutcher married Demi Moore in 2005, and Kunis had a long-term relationship with Macaulay Culkin.

Their paths diverged until 2011, when they both found themselves single again. Kunis and Kutcher reconnected at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which led to a housewarming party where they rekindled their romance.

Kutcher and Kunis initially kept things casual, adopting a friends-with-benefits relationship. Their bond grew stronger, and by 2012, they had moved in together.

Kunis later revealed that her feelings for Kutcher were unexpected and intense. “I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight,” she said. The couple chose to make their relationship official, paving the way for their future together.

February 2014: Kunis and Kutcher get engaged

In early 2014, Kutcher proposed to Kunis. A source told PEOPLE that Kutcher had asked Kunis' father for his blessing around Christmas. Kunis' pregnancy was announced shortly after their engagement.

"They are both very, very happy," said a source to PEOPLE at the time. Kunis later confirmed her pregnancy on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, talking about her cravings, including a fondness for sauerkraut.

October 2014: The couple welcomes their first child

On October 1, 2014, Kunis and Kutcher welcomed their first child, Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher. Kutcher announced their daughter's birth on his website, sharing his joy with fans.

"Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world," he wrote, alongside a heartfelt message about the joys of parenthood. The couple's desire for privacy with their child was evident, as Kutcher only posted general photos of babies.

2016: They welcome their second child

Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, Kunis and Kutcher's second son, was born in November 2016. Kutcher had previously expressed a desire for another girl but was overjoyed with the birth of their son.

"Our first girl is unbelievable," he joked. "It's even money—she might cut me off!" The couple's growing family drew them closer together, and they enjoyed seeing their children grow.

February 2021: Kunis and Kutcher act together once again

Kunis and Kutcher appeared together in a Cheetos commercial during the Super Bowl in February 2021. The ad, featuring rapper Shaggy, was their first collaboration in years.

Kunis later joked about their role in the commercial, revealing that it was partially a break from their children during the quarantine. "It was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine or 12 months," Kunis said. “Two days off! Literally we were like, ‘Yeah, okay, let’s do it.’”

April 2024: Kunis shared a cute story about her and Kutcher at their children's daycare

Mila Kunis told a charming story about her husband, Ashton Kutcher, at PaleyFest LA on April 19. During a panel with her Family Guy co-star Seth Green, Kunis shared a funny story about their children.

"I'll tell you a funny story," she stated, according to People. "My kids were at daycare. It’s a hundred years ago, and there was an Ashton and a Mila. They were not related people. They were two different little kids, two separate families."

Kunis described an adorable coincidence: "This was the first day, and Ashton and I walked in… and there was a random Mila and a random baby Ashton, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is so cute.’” She mentioned that the children's parents had apologized for the mix-up, which Kunis found endearing. "They were like, ‘I’m so sorry.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s so cute.’”

July 2024: The couple shared some PDA at a concert

Kunis and Kutcher celebrated Independence Day in London on July 4 by attending the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park. Photos showed the couple enjoying Morgan Wallen's performance.

Kutcher was seen with his arm around Kunis, and at one point, he rested his chin on her shoulder as they watched the stage. Kunis looked great in a tan blazer over a white button-down, while Kutcher wore a long-sleeved blue T-shirt under a brown button-down and a baseball cap.

Later, on July 14, Kunis and Kutcher were spotted attending the Cartier Style Et Luxe event at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester, England. The couple continued to enjoy their summer vacations and high-profile events.

August 2024: Walking hand-in-hand in California

When Kunis and Kutcher returned to California in mid-August, they were photographed strolling together through Beverly Hills. Kunis was dressed in a gray hoodie, jeans, and white sneakers after dining with friends at Matu Steakhouse, with her hair half-up and makeup-free.

Kutcher wore a white T-shirt underneath a gray short-sleeved cover-up, along with dark baggy jeans, a backward Chicago Bears baseball cap, and aviator sunglasses.

