How Is Sean Diddy Combs Being Treated In Prison While Awaiting Trial? Source REVEALS

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse, suicide, and domestic violence.

Sean Diddy Combs has not received any special treatment at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MCD) in Brooklyn as he is about to undergo trial for sex trafficking, transportation of women for prostitution, and racketeering.

People magazine's source revealed that Combs doesn't have any privileges of accommodation; rather, he has to undergo the same treatment as other detainees of this nature. Combs was taken to the MCD on Tuesday, September 17 after appearing in court and pleading not guilty but was refused bail on two occasions. Most recently, he was placed on suicide watch as a protocol.

The outlet's source said, "[Diddy] is being treated like any other detainee awaiting trial. As with all public figures in his position, he was placed on suicide watch upon admittance to the facility as a precaution."

His lawyers, Marc Agnifilo and Teny R. Geragos, put forward a bail plan to two judges in Manhattan, stressing the Brooklyn center as being “not appropriate for a pre-trial detention facility.” However, those have been rejected.

In March, a federal raid on Combs' houses in Miami and Los Angeles took place, revealing his orchestrated "freakoffs," which were said to include sexual abuse and coercion to comply. Many lawsuits have been leveled against P. Diddy, including one being the case last November wherein his former partner, model Cassie, accused him of rape. The case was settled with Combs denying all allegations. Kim Porter , the late ex-partner of Sean Diddy Combs, also accused him of abuse in her unpublished memoir. The 40-page manuscript reportedly obtained by RadarOnline.com detailed Diddy's violent attitude succumbed to jealousy, causing physical and mental damage to Porter.

The source went on to add that the 54-year-old rapper worries a lot about the health of his children. He shares seven kids with four different partners, namely, Christian, Quincy, Justin, Chance, Jessie, D'Lila, and Love. Despite these allegations, Combs has been able to speak to his family on the phone briefly with the children present, as per the aforementioned outlet's source.

The source also highlighted, "[Sean Diddy Combs] is committed to fighting this case and has full confidence in both his legal team and the truth." He is scheduled for a court appearance on September 24, 2024.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with substance abuse or sexual assault, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

